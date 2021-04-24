Preview: Belenenses vs. Gil Vicente

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Belenenses and Gil Vicente, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Belenenses and Gil Vicente sq. off on Monday night with the 2 sides locked on the identical factors within the Primeira Liga standings.

Whereas the golf equipment sit in eleventh and twelfth place respectively, they continue to be simply 4 factors away from the relegation zone with six video games left within the season.

Match preview

Having scored simply 19 targets from 28 fixtures this marketing campaign, it may be argued with justification that Belenenses are lucky to be sitting in shut proximity to mid-table.

Nonetheless, Small‘s aspect have recorded 16 factors from their final 12 fixtures, doubtlessly shifting the membership to inside a few wins of securing security.

Everybody related to the membership will nonetheless be annoyed with letting slip a 2-0 lead in opposition to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, conceding two late targets to accept a share of the spoils.

On a constructive observe, it was one other level on the street in opposition to a top-four outfit having just lately earned a 1-1 draw with Braga.

Mateo Cassierra scored every of the three strikes in these two fixtures, taking his tally for the season to seven in 18 begins and 9 substitute outings.

Gil Vicente are one other workforce who’ve benefitted from a much-improved run of outcomes with 4 victories coming from simply six encounters.

Whereas Ricardo Soares was naturally disillusioned with shedding 3-0 to Famalicao on Thursday, two of the three targets got here in added-on time whereas they had been diminished to 10 males.

Three successive victories have been recorded away from house, a outstanding enchancment on beforehand taking simply eight factors from their earlier 11 fixtures on the street.

The latest of these triumphs got here at Benfica, and Soares may have each confidence that his aspect can get again on monitor at Estadio Nacional.

Belenenses First League kind:

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga kind:

Group Information

Whereas Petit used a 5-4-1 formation at Sporting, the Belenenses boss will contemplate deciding on a extra attack-minded beginning lineup for this contest.

Defender Goncalo silva serves a one-match suspension for 5 yellow playing cards, placing Cafu Phete in line to deputise on the again.

The rest of the workforce might keep the identical with Silvestre Varela and Miguel Cardoso placeholder picture having extra freedom to assist Cassierra.

Gil Vicente shall be with out Ygor Nogueira after the centre-back was dismissed within the final sport.

Rodrigao is anticipated to be handed a possibility within the workforce, whereas Kanya Fujimoto is an possibility on the right-hand aspect of midfield.

Belenenses doable beginning lineup:

Kritsyuk; Silva, Henrique, Ribeiro; Esgaio, Yaya, Sousa, Lima; Varela, Cassierra, Cardoso

Gil Vicente doable beginning lineup:

Denis; Pereira, Fernandes, Rodrigao, Talocha; Carvalho, Mineiro, Pedrinho; Fujimoto, Marques, Lourency

We are saying: Belenenses 1-1 Gil Vicente

Whereas each groups are conscious of the potential rewards on supply with most factors, they’ll additionally ill-afford to report a defeat. With that in thoughts, we really feel that this contest might show to be comparatively uneventful, ending in a low-scoring draw.