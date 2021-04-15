Preview: Belenenses vs. Maritimo – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Belenenses and Maritimo, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

This weekend’s key recreation on the backside of the Primeira Liga desk takes place in Lisbon on Saturday, as Belenenses welcome Maritimo to the Nationwide Stadium.

Maritimo lifted themselves off the foot of the desk with a vital 1-0 win over Farense final trip, whereas Saturday’s hosts sit simply two locations and three factors forward in 14th spot.

Match preview

Belenenses secured a powerful level final trip, as they held fourth-placed Braga to a 1-1 draw away from dwelling.

Nicolas Gaitan put the hosts forward within the first half, however Mateo Cassierra went on to equalise on the hour mark to seal an vital level for his aspect.

Nevertheless, that optimistic consequence adopted a disappointing defeat for Small‘s aspect, as they fell to a 2-0 loss by the hands of fellow strugglers Boavista, with Angel Gomes and Alberth Elis getting on the scoresheet.

Because of this, O Belem have fallen down the Primeira Liga desk, now sitting simply three factors forward of Saturday’s opponents within the relegation playoff place and 5 factors above the automated drop zone.

Meaning the hosts might be seeking to return to successful methods on Saturday to place some extra much-needed distance between themselves and the underside three.

Nevertheless, they tackle a Maritimo aspect who’re additionally in determined want of a optimistic consequence to spice up their probabilities of avoiding the drop.

Julio Velazquez picked up a very powerful results of his brief spell as Maritimo supervisor final trip, as his aspect defeated fellow strugglers Farense 1-0 because of an Ali Alipour objective on the stroke of half time.

Velazquez took cost of the membership following the current departure of Milton Mendes, with the aspect sat backside, and he has vastly boosted their probabilities of survival with two wins from his first 4 video games to carry Os Verde-Rubros out of the automated relegation zone.

Maritimo now sit within the relegation playoff place, only one level behind Boavista and three factors behind Famalicao and Saturday’s opponents.

Meaning Velazquez’s males may transfer out of the underside three with what could be a vital victory on Saturday, providing an enormous incentive to the aspect from Madeira as they go into this important encounter.

Belenenses First League kind:

Maritimo Primeira Liga kind:

Group Information

Belenenses might be with out midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, who will serve a suspension after he was proven his fifth yellow card of the season within the draw with Braga.

Thibang Phete will even stay out for this recreation, having missed the final two matches by means of harm.

Nevertheless, Afonso Taira will return from his suspension to fill the hole left in midfield.

Paper‘s resolution to herald Mateo Cassierra paid off with a objective within the draw with Braga, and he’s anticipated to steer the road once more, supported by the specter of Miguel Cardoso placeholder picture who has been moved to the left-hand aspect.

Goncalo silva, Henrique and Tomas Ribeiro have fashioned a strong again line this season, and can defend Stanislav Kritsyuk once more on Saturday.

Maritimo may stay with out their talisman Rodrigo Pinho, who missed the final recreation with an harm after serving a suspension.

Pinho tops Os Verde-Rubros’ spring charts with 9 objectives in 16 league appearances, however Ali Alipour stuffed that void with a vital objective final trip.

They will even be lacking essential midfielder Franck-Yves Bambock, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the season within the victory over Farense.

Nevertheless, they are going to be boosted by a number of returning gamers, as right-back Claudio Winck and midfielder Pedro Pelagio each served one-game suspensions final trip.

Belenenses attainable beginning lineup:

Kritsyuk; Silva, Henrique, Ribeiro; Esgaio, Taira, Sousa, Lima; Varela, Cardoso, Sousa

Maritimo attainable beginning lineup:

Abedzadeh; Santos, Junior, Andrade; Winck, Costa, Pelagio, Jean, Hermes; Tagueu, Alipour

We are saying: Belenenses 1-1 Maritimo

With a strong defensive outfit internet hosting a revitalised aspect underneath a brand new supervisor, this recreation may undoubtedly go both approach.

On this event, we predict a draw as either side might be extraordinarily petrified of a defeat which may see them fall additional in the direction of the specter of relegation