Preview: Benfica vs. Gil Vicente

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Benfica and Gil Vicente, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Benfica will look to file a seventh straight league victory on Saturday, after they welcome Gil Vicente to the Estadio da Luz.

As Aguias have moved again up third within the Primeira Liga desk due to their robust league run, whereas the guests have moved as much as tenth spot courtesy of an upturn in kind.

Match preview

© Reuters

Benfica come into this recreation having hit a robust run of kind, recording seven consecutive victories in all competitions.

Final day trip, Jorge Jesus‘s aspect recorded a dominant win, thrashing fifth-placed Pacos de Ferreira 5-0.

Targets from Diogo Goncalves, Rafa Silva, Darwin Nunez and a Haris Seferovic brace sealed a dominant win for As Aguias, whereas the defence secured their seventh consecutive clear sheet in all competitions.

That robust run of kind has fired the Lisbon outfit again as much as third place within the league, now sitting three factors behind second-placed Porto and 9 factors behind league leaders Sporting Lisbon.

Their lofty league place is basically all the way down to their stable defensive file, with solely Sporting conceding fewer than the 17 targets that Jesus’s males have shipped in 26 league video games this season.

Their assault has arguably been equally robust too, with solely Porto netting greater than their 48 targets this marketing campaign.

Whereas their title hopes could also be over for this season, Jesus might be hopeful that his aspect can nonetheless safe a end within the high two, and ensure Champions League qualification for the following marketing campaign.

To provide themselves the most effective likelihood of ending within the high two, As Aguias must proceed their spectacular successful run, beginning with three factors on Saturday.

They tackle a Gil Vicente aspect who might be trying to bounce again from a slender defeat to Moreirense final day trip.

© Reuters

Pedro Marques equalised for Os Gilistas after half time in that recreation, however a Ygor Nogueira personal aim sealed a slender 2-1 win for the guests.

That broke a run of three consecutive league victories for Ricardo Soares‘s aspect, which noticed them transfer away from the specter of the relegation zone.

Wins towards Vitoria de Guimaraes, Nacional and Rio Ave have moved Os Gilistas as much as tenth spot, now sitting 4 factors above Maritimo within the relegation playoff place and 6 factors above the automated drop zone.

Whereas they now sit far more comfortably within the desk, Soares’s males are something however secure but, given how tight the underside half of the Portuguese high flight is.

In consequence, he might be determined for his aspect to get again to successful methods quickly, as one other run of victories earlier than the tip of the season ought to see them keep away from the drop.

Benfica Primeira Liga kind:

Benfica kind (all competitions):

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga kind:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

© Reuters

Benfica will stay with out defender Andre Almeida and midfielder Andreas Samaris, because the pair proceed spells out with accidents.

Haris Seferovic will lead the road for As Aguias, having taken his tally to 16 league targets for the season with a brace final day trip.

He could possibly be supported by Luca Waldschmidt and Rafa Silva, though Darwin Nunez will hope that his aim within the final recreation will earn him a spot again within the beginning workforce.

Jesus opted to modify to a system of three centre-backs within the recreation towards Pacos de Ferreira, with Jan Vertonghen coming in alongside the spectacular pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Lucas Verissimo.

Gil Vicente might be with out centre-back Ygor Nogueira, who will serve a suspension after he amassed his tenth yellow card of the season final day trip.

He’s joined on the sidelines by younger ahead Miullen, who stays out with a long-term knee harm.

Kanya Fujimoto and Lourency will supply attacking menace from huge positions, though they may must cowl extra floor defensively towards a dominant Benfica aspect.

Benfica potential beginning lineup:

Milk; Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Goncalves, Taarabt, Weigl, Grimaldo; Silva, Seferovic, Nunez

Gil Vicente potential beginning lineup:

Denis; Pereira, Fernandes, Rodrigao, Talocha; Fujimoto, Pedrinho, Afonso, Goncalves, Lourency; Marquis

We are saying: Benfica 3-0 Gil Vicente

Benfica have managed to hit their finest run of kind this season within the final month, and we don’t see Gil Vicente stopping them on Saturday.

As Aguias have appeared formidable defensively and can look to see out one other clear sheet, whereas their potent attacking line ought to have greater than sufficient to fireside them to a different dominant win.