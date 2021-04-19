Preview: Birmingham City vs. Nottingham Forest

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Championship conflict between Birmingham Metropolis and Nottingham Forest, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

Birmingham Metropolis might be seeking to take one other big step in direction of Championship security once they host Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

The Blues have gained back-to-back matches to maneuver as much as nineteenth and only one level behind opponents Forest, who’re winless of their final two video games.

Match preview

© Reuters

Birmingham appeared in deep trouble after dropping 3-0 to Bristol Metropolis on March 13, a consequence that left them three factors above the relegation zone, having performed 4 video games greater than Rotherham United immediately beneath them.

That defeat proved a turning level of their marketing campaign in some ways, although, as Aitor karanka was sacked quickly after and changed with Lee Bowyer, who has finished a brilliantly job in his first month in cost.

The Blues have gained 4, drawn one and misplaced certainly one of their opening six matches below former Charlton Athletic boss Bowyer, together with back-to-back victories with out conceding.

Birmingham beat Stoke Metropolis 2-0 final week and adopted that up with a 1-0 win at Rotherham on Sunday – Harlee Dean scoring late on on the New York Stadium to present his facet a nine-point hole on the underside three.

Rotherham nonetheless have two video games in hand, however there are actually sufficient groups between the Blues and Rotherham for Bowyer to sleep a bit simpler.

© Reuters

Forest are in an identical place to Birmingham, in the meantime, insofar as they’re successfully now secure however can’t take something without any consideration simply but.

The Reds misplaced 2-0 at dwelling to Huddersfield City on Saturday to make it back-to-back video games with out scoring, having beforehand performed out a 0-0 draw at Bristol Metropolis.

Chris Hughton‘s prices are 10 factors higher off than Twenty second-placed Rotherham, though that might doubtlessly develop into a four-point margin ought to the Millers win their video games in hand.

Forest have solely suffered two defeats of their final 12 away league video games, although, profitable half of these and retaining a clear sheet in each of their final two on the street.

Nevertheless, Birmingham have gained all three of their dwelling league video games below Bowyer, who might develop into the primary Metropolis boss since Dave Mackay in 1989 to win his first 4 on the helm.

Birmingham Metropolis Championship type:

Nottingham Forest Championship type:

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Scott Hogan was a late substitute for Birmingham of their win in opposition to Rotherham and is in rivalry for a primary begin because the stalemate with Brentford firstly of the month.

Alen Halilovic will play no half on Wednesday due to damage, nevertheless, and Jon Toral has additionally been dominated out for the house facet.

Ivan Sanchez, one other of Birmingham’s substitutes final day out, can also be pushing for inclusion.

As for Forest, they continue to be with out injured midfielders Harry Arter and Joe Lolley for this brief journey west.

Ought to Hughton want to freshen issues up, Luke Freeman and Cafu are amongst these in search of remembers to the facet.

Striker Glenn Murray has scored six objectives in his final six appearances in opposition to Birmingham in all competitions, however he has needed to accept a back-up function of late.

Birmingham Metropolis potential beginning lineup:

Etheridge; Dean, Roberts, Pedersen; Colin, Sunjic, Gardner, Seddon; Sanchez; Hogan, Jutkiewicz

Nottingham Forest potential beginning lineup:

Samba; Christie, McKenna, Worrall, Blackett; Garner, Cafu; Knockaert, Krovinovic, Freeman; Grabban

We are saying: Birmingham Metropolis 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Birmingham look a totally totally different facet below Bowyer, who might make a little bit of historical past ought to the Blues win once more at St Andrew’s in midweek.

The hosts have gone 4 video games with out scoring, whereas Forest have fired successive blanks, so we’re backing Bowyer’s males to edge this Midlands derby.