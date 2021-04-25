Preview: Boca Juniors vs. Santos

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Boca Juniors and Santos, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Argentinian champions Boca Juniors welcome Brazilian giants Santos to Buenos Aires on Wednesday in Liberators cup motion.

The hosts picked up a 1-0 win over The Strongest within the first spherical of group fixtures final week, whereas their guests fell to a 2-0 defeat by the hands of Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona SC.

Match preview

© Reuters

Boca Juniors started their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign with a victory final trip, as they travelled to Bolivia to tackle The Strongest.

Regardless of a dominant efficiency from the hosts, Sebastian Villa netted the one objective of the sport after seven minutes to seal a vital opening victory.

They stretched their successful run to a few video games in all competitions with a 2-0 league victory over Huracan final trip, as Franco Soldano opened the scoring earlier than Gonzalo Maroni sealed the win with a objective in added time.

That maintained their spot in second place within the Argentine Primera Division Group B, though their precedence will likely be sealing a victory on Wednesday to ebook their place within the knockout stage.

Their opponents will likely be seeking to bounce again from a defeat within the opening sport to be able to hold their hopes of qualification alive.

© Reuters

The Brazilian facet misplaced their opening Copa Libertadores sport, as they hosted Barcelona SC.

Carlos Garces opened the scoring for the Ecuadorian facet within the 53rd minute, earlier than a With a purpose to personal objective put the sport out of sight.

Ariel Holan‘s facet will likely be determined to maintain their possibilities of qualification alive, having gone by way of qualifying to succeed in the group stage.

Within the second spherical, the Alvinegro Praiano picked up a 3-2 mixture victory over Venezuelan facet Deportivo Lara, earlier than they toppled Argentinian facet San Lorenzo within the third spherical, successful 5-3 on mixture because of a 3-1 victory within the first leg in Argentina.

They are going to look to place their first win of the group stage on the board on Wednesday, as they goal to spice up their possibilities of advancing by way of to the ultimate 16.

Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores type:

Boca Juniors type (all competitions):

Santos Copa Libertadores type:

Santos type (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

© Reuters

Boca Juniors will stay with out striker Mauro zarate, who has missed the final two matches with a calf harm.

Nonetheless, skilled ahead Carlos Tevez will likely be readily available to steer the road with the assist of Franco Soldano and Sebastian Villa, who netted the successful objective within the opening sport.

On the different finish of the pitch, centre-back Marcos Rojo stays out of competition, with Carlos Izquierdoz and Lysandro lopez anticipated to associate up on the coronary heart of a again 4.

Lucas Braga and Vinicius Balieiro each remained on the bench and had been decreased to substitute appearances within the first group sport, and the pair will likely be pushing for returns to the facet after spectacular begins to the season.

Seventeen-year-old Mark Leonardo led the road in that defeat to Barcelona SC, whereas Kaiky Fernandes and Luan Peres will type the centre-back pairing on the different finish of the pitch.

Boca Juniors doable beginning lineup:

Rossi; Buffarini, Lopez, Izquierdoz, Fabra; Medina, Varela, Almenda, Villa; Soldano, Tevez

Santos doable beginning lineup:

Paul; Madson, Peres, Fernandes, Jonatan; Balieiro, Alison; Marinho, Pirani, Braga; Leonardo

We are saying: Boca Juniors 2-0 Santos

Boca Juniors have loads of expertise on this stage, and we count on them to outclass Santos on Wednesday.

The gathering of attacking expertise ought to be greater than sufficient to interrupt the Brazilian facet down, whereas the guests didn’t look too threatening of their defeat to Barcelona SC.