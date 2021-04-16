Preview: Bologna vs. Spezia – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A conflict between Bologna and Spezia, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

A mid-table conflict between Bologna and Spice will happen on Saturday afternoon, with the hosts hoping to keep away from dropping three successive Serie A matches for the primary time since October.

The Rosseblu have misplaced 4 of their final six league video games, whereas the guests head to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara having misplaced 5 of their final six top-flight matches on the highway.

Match preview

© Reuters

Regardless that Bologna have been in a position to maintain their very own and had extra possession of their most up-to-date matches in opposition to Inter Milan and Roma, they got here up quick and misplaced each video games by a 1-0 margin.

Borja Mayoral‘s aim for Roma on the stroke of half time was sufficient to seal the win in opposition to the Rosseblu final weekend, who suffered their 14th league defeat of the season.

Bologna presently occupy eleventh place in Serie A and as there aren’t any fears of relegation – with 12 factors separating them from Cagliari in 18th – there are additionally no expectations of securing a Europa League spot, as they sit 11 factors behind the highest six.

Sinisa Mihajlovic‘s aspect have solely gained 5 of their final 20 Serie A matches, though three of these victories have been claimed within the final seven video games, which has prevented them from dropping any decrease in the direction of the hazard zone.

Bologna have misplaced 11 of their final 13 league matches in opposition to sides within the prime seven of Serie A, nonetheless they’re unbeaten in all 5 top-flight residence video games in opposition to groups presently beneath them within the desk.

The Rosseblu’s two conferences with Spezia this season have produced a flurry of targets; Excluding additional time in November’s Coppa Italia conflict – which was gained 4-2 by the Aquilotti – each video games in common time ended 2-2.

© Reuters

A powerful run of residence kind for the reason that flip of the yr has helped Spezia climb away from hazard, and with 10 factors separating them from the underside three, the Aquilotti ought to now be assured of survival of their first each Serie A marketing campaign.

Daniele Verde‘s aspect have gathered 11 factors from the final 15 out there on the Stadio Alberto Picco, together with a 3-2 victory final weekend in opposition to basement membership Crotone.

This win, nonetheless, was something however snug as they have been trailing till the 89th minute when Giulio Maggiore tapped in from shut vary earlier than defender Martin erlic headed residence a 91st minute winner, sealing a dramatic win and taking all three factors for the eighth time this season.

Spezia, who now have 32 factors, sit thirteenth in Serie A and a prime 10 end isn’t out of the query, with eight matches nonetheless left to play and solely 4 factors between the Aquilotti and Sampdoria.

Whereas their residence kind has improved, outcomes on the highway have been much less spectacular, dropping every of their final 4 away matches. Nevertheless, three of those have been in opposition to Italian giants Juventus, Atalanta and Lazio, video games from which they’d not be anticipated to assert any factors.

Victory for Spezia on Saturday could be their fifth within the top-flight away from residence this season and their first on the highway since early February.

Bologna Serie A kind:

Spezia Serie A kind:

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

© Reuters

Bologna’s key defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is accessible for choice after recovering from a muscle drawback.

Nevertheless, Gary Medel (muscle), Aaron Hickey (shoulder) and Federico Santander (knee) all stay out by way of damage, whereas Lorenzo De Silvestri is uncertain after struggling a knock in opposition to Roma final weekend.

39-year-old ahead Rodrigo Palacio, who has scored simply as soon as in 30 league appearances this season, began in opposition to Roma however could possibly be changed by Nicola Sansone, which might see Musa Barrow transfer into the quantity 9 place.

For Spezia, goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is predicted to start out the match forward of Jeroen Zoet after recovering from coronavirus.

Italiano remains to be with out Federico Mattiello (fatigue) and Riccardo Saponara (ankle), whereas Juan Ramos can also be unavailable after testing constructive for COVID-19.

The midfield partnership between Maggiore and Matteo Ricci is prone to keep intact they usually could possibly be joined by both Nahuel Estevez or Tommaso pobega.

Striker M’Bala Nzola is ready to start out as soon as once more forward of Roberto Piccoli. The Angolan worldwide – who scored a brace within the reverse fixture – discovered the online 9 occasions in his first 13 top-flight appearances, nonetheless he has failed to attain in his final seven video games within the competitors.

Bologna doable beginning lineup:

Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Soumaoro, Danilo, Dijks; Svanberg, Schouten; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Barrow

Spezia doable beginning lineup:

Provedel; Ferrer, Ismajli, Erlic, Bastoni; Estevez, Ricci, Main; Gyasi, Nzola, Inexperienced

We are saying: Bologna 2-2 Spezia

Each Bologna and Spezia will really feel {that a} victory on Saturday would all however verify their top-flight standing for subsequent season.

Objectives are to be anticipated as the 2 groups have conceded a mixed 101 league targets thus far this season, and one other entertaining draw could possibly be on the playing cards on the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.