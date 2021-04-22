Preview: Bournemouth vs. Brentford – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Bournemouth and Brentford, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Bournemouth and Brentford sq. off on Saturday afternoon with each golf equipment trying to construct some momentum forward of the Championship playoffs.

Whereas the Cherries need to prolong a profitable streak which has reached seven matches, the Bees are determined to finish a run of 5 attracts in six video games.

When Bournemouth stored Jonathan Woodgate in cost for the rest of the season, the choice inevitably divided opinion amongst a fanbase who have been conscious that the appointment of Thierry Henry was an choice for his or her membership.

Nevertheless, the previous Middlesbrough boss has labored wonders on the Vitality Stadium, profitable seven video games in succession to maintain the membership in rivalry for a right away return to the Premier League.

Whereas the Cherries have stored only one clear sheet in six outings, scoring 18 targets throughout the identical interval signifies that even essentially the most pessimistic of supporters can be dreaming of competing within the prime flight subsequent season.

Arnaud Danjum Groeneveld continues to be the standout man within the ultimate third, however plenty of his teammates are additionally stepping as much as the plate on a weekly foundation.

Though automated promotion is sort of actually out of their attain, Bournemouth can be desirous to get a consequence towards a group who might be their opponents within the playoffs subsequent month.

Possessing a recreation in hand on their hosts, Brentford will end above Bournemouth if they will prevail of their remaining 4 fixtures of the marketing campaign.

With six attracts being recorded in eight fixtures, that seems unrealistic, leaving Thomas Frank ready the place he wants to seek out options within the ultimate third.

5 of Brentford’s 11 targets since March 12 got here in the identical recreation, and all of Ivan Toney‘s contributions in assault are liable to going to waste if he doesn’t rediscover his contact over the following month.

The division’s prime goalscorer has netted simply as soon as in 5 video games, and this could be the perfect event to get again on observe because the Bees look to substantiate their playoff spot with three video games to spare.

Staff Information

Bournemouth are prone to be compelled into a minimum of one change with Lloyd Kelly being withdrawn by damage earlier than the break towards Millwall.

Diego Rico ought to take his spot at left-back, however that would show to be the only real alteration with a number of gamers having been rested throughout the closing levels at The Den.

Regardless of having an additional day of restoration, Frank will virtually actually make modifications to his Brentford XI.

Sergi Canos and Saman Ghoddos are each pushing for remembers, significantly with a swap again to a 4-3-3 formation a risk.

Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva are nonetheless out of rivalry for the guests.

Bournemouth doable beginning lineup:

Begovic; Stacey, Carter-Vickers, Cook dinner, Rico; Pearson, Lerma; Brooks, Billing, Groenveld; Solanke

Brentford doable beginning lineup:

Raya; Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo; Fosu-Henry; Toney, Forss

We are saying: Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford

With each groups realistically assured of a playoff spot, we may even see a free-flowing recreation on the South coast. That ought to go well with every group, however we nonetheless anticipate Bournemouth to point out the better leading edge within the ultimate third.