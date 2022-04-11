Preview Brabant Arrow 2022 | Amstel Gold Race meets Basque Country!

The start of a typically hilly season, now – the Amstel Gold Race – leading up to the second hill classic: the 2022 edition of Brabant’s Pizzle is on the schedule on Wednesday, which is always an interesting course. in the leader’s jersey looking ahead!

Practical information Brabanse Pizzle 2022

in this article

latest winner

Courses, Weather and Timings

Favorite

tv info

Brabant Arrow’s eventual winners

2021 Tom Pidcock

2020 Julian Alaphilippe

2019 Matthew van der Poela

2018 Tim Wellens

2017 Sonny Colbrelli

2016 Petr Wacoco

2015 Ben Harmans

2014 Philippe Gilberte

2013 Peter Sagan

2012 Thomas Voeckler

Courses, weather and times Brabanse Pizzle 2022

De Brabantse Pijl has for many years seen some famous hills such as the Moschstraat and Haggard on its course, a part of which was also present at last year’s World Cycling Championships in Leuven. In Brabants Pijl, these climbs have to be won several times, as they are part of a local round…