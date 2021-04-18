Preview: Brentford vs. Cardiff City

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Championship conflict between Brentford and Cardiff Metropolis, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

Brentford play host to Cardiff Metropolis on Tuesday night figuring out that solely victory will do in the event that they need to stay within the automated promotion race.

Whereas the Bees sit eight factors adrift of second-placed Watford with a recreation in hand, opponents Cardiff are realistically out of competition for the Championship playoffs after 4 video games with no win.

Match preview

With Watford shedding at Luton City and Swansea Metropolis being held by Wycombe Wanderers, Brentford had the chance to take full benefit when going through Millwall on the weekend.

Nevertheless, Thomas Frank‘s aspect had been unable to discover a method by means of a well-organised Lions backline, proscribing them to their fifth attract six matches.

Whereas the Bees have solely misplaced as soon as since February 24, claiming simply 4 wins throughout that interval has left the London outfit in line to function within the playoffs.

Despite the fact that they nonetheless require Watford to lose at the least two of their remaining 4 video games, Frank will level to their assembly with the Hornets on Could 1 as motive why his aspect will stay motivated of their seek for the highest two.

However, Brentford aren’t but ready the place they’ll ignore seventh-placed Studying, the one crew able to denying Brentford and their nearest rivals a playoff place.

Cardiff had hoped to nonetheless be within the dialog for promotion to the Premier League after initially impressing beneath the steering of Mick McCarthy.

Nevertheless, the Bluebirds have conceded last-minute equalisers of their final two matches, objectives which have successfully eradicated the Welsh outfit from the race for the playoffs.

There are causes for McCarthy to be optimistic about subsequent season, however supporters have been left pissed off after their unexpected drop off in type after a six-match profitable streak.

Prime goalscorer Kieffer Moore netted his first objective in eight appearances in opposition to Studying on Friday, albeit from the penalty spot.

Brentford Championship type:

Cardiff Metropolis Championship type:

Workforce Information

Having an additional day of restoration could encourage McCarthy to stay with the vast majority of the Cardiff aspect which began on the Madejski Stadium.

Josh Murphy and Sheyi Ojo are each choices for the guests if McCarthy opts to introduce recent legs in midfield and assault.

Offering that he sticks with a three-man backline, Brentford boss Frank is more likely to hold modifications to a minimal for this contest.

Saman Ghoddos or Emiliano Marcondes may very well be handed a recall rather than Tariqe Fosu-Henry, however the likes of Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva stay on the sidelines.

Sergi Canos netted a hat-trick through the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, one thing which can be considered by his head coach.

Brentford attainable beginning lineup:

Raya; Pinnock, Norgaard, Jansson; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Ghoddos, Mbeumo; Toney, Forss

Cardiff Metropolis attainable beginning lineup:

Smithies; Nelson, Flint, Brown; Sang, Pack, Vaulks, Ng; Murphy, Wilson; Moore

We are saying: Brentford 1-1 Cardiff Metropolis

Each side have confirmed this season that they’re able to making an impression within the ultimate third. Nevertheless, inconsistency has hampered these groups of late, main us to foretell a irritating 90 minutes for all sides on Tuesday night.