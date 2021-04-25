LATEST

Preview: Brentford vs. Rotherham United

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their first goal against Bournemouth in the Championship on April 24, 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Championship conflict between Brentford and Rotherham United, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Brentford head into Tuesday’s fixture with Rotherham United seeking to strengthen their maintain of third place within the Championship standings.

In the meantime, the guests are 4 factors adrift of security with two video games in hand, which means that avoiding defeat towards the Bees might show decisive of their bid to keep away from relegation to the third tier.

Match preview

With Watford having secured automated promotion on the weekend, Thomas Frank and his squad might be disenchanted that their solely path to subsequent season’s Premier League is thru the playoffs.

However, there are causes for the Bees to be constructive after their glorious 1-0 win at Bournemouth, a consequence which was earned regardless of taking part in the ultimate 40 minutes plus added-on time with 10 males.

The consequence prevented their opponents from extending their successful streak to eight video games, one thing which can show necessary if the 2 groups lock horns within the playoffs subsequent month.

Brentford have been additionally in a position to lengthen their very own unbeaten run to 9 video games, in addition to recording their fourth clear sheet in 5 fixtures.

Frank’s facet might want to enhance within the remaining third in the event that they wish to earn promotion to the playoffs, however the Dane might be assured that his attacking gamers can discover their kind towards lowly Rotherham.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne pictured in January 2021© Reuters

Though the Millers proceed to have two video games in hand on Derby County, they may want one thing particular to overturn a four-point deficit over the following two weeks.

Whereas Paul Warne will take the positives from solely shedding 1-0 at Barnsley, his workforce have now scored only one purpose in 360 minutes of soccer.

In Blackburn Rovers, Luton City and Cardiff Metropolis, their remaining three fixtures are towards opponents who don’t have anything to play for.

Nevertheless, with Derby going through Sheffield Wednesday on the ultimate day of the season, Warne is aware of his workforce should heap the stress on each golf equipment as quickly as doable.

Regardless of their struggles this season, Rotherham have collected seven factors from their most up-to-date 5 video games on the highway.

Brentford Championship kind:

Rotherham United Championship kind:

Workforce Information

Brentford manager Thomas Frank pictured on February 10, 2021© Reuters

Frank is more likely to hand a begin to Brentford defender Charlie Goode with Pontus Jansson serving a one-match suspension.

Additional alterations may be made with Saman Ghoddos and Bryan Mbeumo each in rivalry for a recall to the beginning lineup.

Nevertheless, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva stay on the sidelines as they every bid to return in time for the playoffs.

Jamal Blackburn is anticipated to switch Rotherham goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, who was injured throughout the early phases of the defeat at Barnsley.

George Hirst is a substitute for Freddie ladapo, whereas Florian Jozefzoon could also be handed a recall towards his former membership.

Brentford doable beginning lineup:
Raya; Goode, Norgaard, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo; Ghoddos; Toney, Forss

Rotherham United doable beginning lineup:
Blackman; Ihiekwe, Wooden, MacDonald; Lindsay, Wing, MacDonald, Giles; Jozefzoon, Smith; Hirst

We are saying: Brentford 3-1 Rotherham United

Whereas Rotherham have to win at the very least one among their remaining 4 video games, Warne might really feel tempted to arrange defensively on Tuesday. Nevertheless, that would play into the fingers of the Bees, who might relish the possibility to play with additional freedom after an intense few months.

High tip

Our professional tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting below 3.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Underneath 3.5:information

