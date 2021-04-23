Preview: Brisbane Roar vs. Perth Glory

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Australian A-League conflict between Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Perth Glory will look to finish their four-game winless run within the A-League once they journey to the Suncorp Stadium on Sunday to tackle Brisbane Roar.

The hosts, in the meantime, will attempt to keep away from consecutive defeats to the Glory this season, having been overwhelmed 3-1 at HBF Park in February’s reverse fixture.

Match preview

Brisbane Roar ended their eight-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Macarthur on the Campbelltown Stadium two Fridays in the past.

This was shortly adopted by one other 2-1 win at Western Sydney Wanderers final day out because the Roar claimed consecutive victories for the primary time since early February.

Bruce Kamau cancelled out Josh Brindell-South‘s opener within the twenty third minute, however in-form ahead Riku Danzaki struck simply earlier than the break handy Warren Moon‘s males their sixth win of the season.

Brisbane Roar have now picked up 23 factors from 15 video games and are seated in eighth place within the A-League desk.

They’re at present two factors adrift of the playoff locations, however contemplating they’ve performed the fewest variety of video games up to now, they may surge up the desk ought to they win all of their excellent video games.

However, Perth Glory didn’t return to successful methods as they have been defeated on house turf by Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

In a recreation the place the hosts dominated proceedings, they have been made to rue their lack of leading edge within the ultimate third because the guests took their possibilities to say a 3-1 win.

Richard Garcia‘s males stay twelfth within the league, having picked up simply six factors from their most up-to-date 10 video games.

Nonetheless, they head into this tie unbeaten of their final three conferences with Brisbane Roar and can hope they will proceed this run to kick-start their stand up the standings.

Brisbane Roar Australian A-League kind:

Perth Glory Australian A-League kind:

Group Information

Moon has a full squad to pick out from as he faces no harm or suspension issues.

Twenty-year-old Japanese ahead Riku Danzaki has scored in every of the Roar’s final three video games and is one to be careful for on this tie.

In the meantime, Perth Glory might be with out the companies of Nicholas D’Agostino, who’s out with a hamstring harm.

Sebastian Langkamp can be dominated out of this tie as he returned to the sidelines after selecting up a groin harm within the 1-0 loss to Sydney FC on April 7.

The German-born defender, who has endured an injury-hit marketing campaign since becoming a member of from Bundesliga facet Werder Bremen, has made solely two appearances for the guests this season.

Though he has 5 assists to his title, Andy Keogh is but to open his scoring account for Perth Glory, and contemplating their lack of targets in latest weeks, he might be dropped on Sunday.

Brisbane Roar potential beginning lineup:

Younger; Neville, Aldred, Gillesphey; Brindell-South, O’Shea, Akbari, Brown; Danzaki, Wenzel-Halls, Champness

Perth Glory potential beginning lineup:

Reddy; Geria, Aspropotamitis, Lachman, Ota; Chianese, Timmins, Kilkenny, Armiento; Fornaroli, Keogh

We are saying: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Perth Glory

Perth Glory have struggled to carry out this season, significantly on the street, and contemplating Brisbane Roar’s rejuvenation, they’re at present the higher facet. We again the hosts to say the win and break into the highest half of the desk.