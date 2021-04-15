Preview: Cagliari vs. Parma – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Serie A conflict between Cagliari and Parma, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Separated by simply two factors on the flawed finish of the Serie A standings, 18th-placed Cagliari host the facet just under them on Saturday, as Parma arrive in Sardinia searching for a miracle to outlive.

With time quick operating out, the losers on the Sardegna Area are certainly sure for demotion subsequent month, as next-closest membership Torino are 5 factors forward of the hosts with a recreation nonetheless in hand.

Match preview

Forward of a doubtlessly definitive conflict towards considered one of their chief rivals to keep away from dropping into Serie B, Cagliari’s promising upturn after head coach Leonardo Semplici took over in February has undeniably come to an finish.

Having rejuvenated his new facet in an all-too-brief honeymoon interval, their new-found positivity has dissipated of late, courtesy of 4 consecutive defeats – the newest of which got here final weekend at champions-elect Inter.

By widespread consent, Semplici’s males had the most effective of the sport towards Antonio Conte‘s ruthless counter-attacking unit, however as soon as extra didn’t create sufficient probabilities – or convert those who got here – they usually have now netted simply twice of their final 4 video games.

Coming into Saturday’s recreation within the uncommon place as favourites, the Isolani won’t be able to depend on fond recollections created on Sardinian soil this time period. Certainly, they’ve gathered solely 12 factors in 15 residence video games thus far, with their solely win within the final 5 residence outings coming towards Bologna in early March.

Cagliari have, although, misplaced solely considered one of their final 9 conferences with Parma and – maybe tellingly – they’ve steadily been capable of decide up factors from video games towards golf equipment round them, having gained every of their final 4 league video games towards sides within the backside three. Their guests, in the meantime, have misplaced three of their final 4 towards such opponents.

Having additionally understandably been overwhelmed by one of many league-leading Milan golf equipment final week – happening 3-1 at residence to Stefano Pioli‘s second-placed Rossoneri – troubled Parma are in critical hazard of seeing their current renaissance set again by being relegated to the second tier.

After three seasons on the highest degree – following their ascent from the depths of Serie D in 2015 – hasty modifications of administration, scattergun switch technique and a collection of destabilising accidents have left them scrapping for survival.

Returning coach Roberto D’Aversa has discovered no options to the Crociati’s troubles on the again, with their tally of 59 objectives conceded higher solely than backside facet Crotone, who’ve the leakiest rearguard within the high 5 European leagues. Not solely that, however his group have the least efficient assault – at the moment averaging lower than a aim per recreation in Serie A.

Now with eight factors from their final eight outings, the Gialloblu are seven factors adrift of security and have simply eight video games remaining to avoid wasting themselves.

Since D’Aversa stepped again into the dugout, Parma have drawn 4 of their six away matches – together with every of their final three – however now want skilled campaigners resembling Gervinho, high scorer Juraj Kucka (with six) and journeyman striker Graziano Pelle to transform singles into maximums – beginning in Cagliari this week.

Cagliari Serie A kind:

Parma Serie A kind:

Crew Information

There are a number of potential absences for Leonardo Semplici to deal with within the build-up to Saturday’s six-pointer. Along with longer-term damage victims Marko Rog and Riccardo Sottil, the situation of Luca Ceppitelli, Alessandro Deiola and French midfielder Matteo Tramoni will probably be assessed forward of the sport.

Cagliari do hope to have Alessio Cragno – who was amongst a number of Italian gamers testing optimistic for COVID-19 upon their return from worldwide responsibility – again in aim if he returns a unfavourable check, although William Vicar will deputise between the posts once more if required.

In the meantime, up entrance, Leonardo Pavoletti is favorite forward of Giovanni Simeone to accomplice top-scoring skipper João Pedro.

Visiting coach Roberto D’Aversa additionally has quite a few damage issues, with a number of potential choices presumably being sidelined alongside sure absentees Joshua Zirkzee and Mattia Sprocati.

Gamers together with Yann karamoh, Simone Iacoponi, Roberto English, Juan Brunetta and Romanian ahead Valentin Mihaila are unsure to make the journey south, whereas final week’s goalscorer, defender Riccardo Gagliolo, should serve a suspension: Venezuelan centre-back Yordan osorio is anticipated to step in.

Mihalia’s compatriot Dennis Man ought to proceed out huge in Parma’s three-man strikeforce, with Graziano Pelle and Gervinho almost certainly to finish the attacking trident. Danish striker Andreas Cornelius may very well be requested to make an impression from the bench within the closing levels, however has netted solely as soon as in 21 earlier outings.

Cagliari potential beginning lineup:

Vicar; Klavan, Godin, Rugani; Nandez, Marin, Nainggolan, Duncan, Lykogiannis; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

Parma potential beginning lineup:

Sepe; Conti, Bani, Osorio, Pezzella; Kucka, Kurtic, Hernani; Man, Pelle, Gervinho

We are saying: Cagliari 1-0 Parma

This imperiled pair are two of the 4 Serie A sides which have failed to attain on probably the most events this time period – and they’re equally positioned when it comes to shot conversion charges – so a tense, low-scoring affair may very well be in prospect.

Cagliari can keep in with an outdoor shot of extending their four-year keep within the high flight, regardless of their modest attacking risk, because the grit and expertise of Diego Godin, Radja Nainggolan and Ragnar Klavan might show essential in seeing them over the road towards Serie B-bound Parma.