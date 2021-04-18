Preview: Canet Roussillon vs. Montpellier HSC

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Coupe de France conflict between Canet Roussillon and Montpellier HSC, together with predictions, staff information and potential lineups.

French Cup big killers Canet Roussillon will likely be eyeing one other gargantuan shock in France’s premier cup competitors once they play host to Montpellier HSC in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

The fourth-tier hosts overcame Boulogne within the spherical of 16 to arrange a last-eight conflict with Montpellier, who head into the sport off the again of a 1-1 draw with Ligue 1 leaders Lille.

Match preview

© Reuters

Minnows Canet Roussillon ensured that the ultimate recreation of Nasser Larguet‘s tenure within the Marseille dugout can be a depressing one, because the Championnat Nationwide 2 aspect produced one of many outcomes of the season by overcoming Les Olympiens 2-1 within the final 32 of the Coupe de France on March 7.

Farid Fouzari had a considerably friendlier fixture with third-tier aspect Boulogne to deal with precisely a month later, however even then they needed to beat one other increased division staff to seal progress to the following spherical, they usually did precisely that as Yohan Bai netted a Forty second-minute winner within the final 16.

Amid the suspension of the Championnat Nationwide 2, Canet Roussillon haven’t taken to the sphere in a contest aside from the Coupe de France because the begin of February, they usually didn’t win in 4 within the league earlier than the coronavirus pandemic compelled yet one more shutdown of the decrease tiers.

Fouzari’s aspect would have been dreaming of a battle with Lyon, Monaco or Paris Saint-Germain within the quarter-finals, however welcoming Montpellier to the three,400-seater Stade Saint-Michel – albeit an empty one – is a momentous event for all related to the membership as they bid to make an unprecedented semi-final look.

Montpellier will likely be in no temper to let the minnows spoil their development occasion, although, particularly seeing as Michel the Zakarian‘s males managed to carry Ligue 1 leaders Lille to a deserved draw on Friday night.

La Paillade’s principal man Andy Delort – unsurprisingly assisted by Gaetan Laborde – headed in his twelfth Ligue 1 aim of the season within the twenty first minute to place Montpellier within the ascendancy, however Luiz Araujo curled dwelling with 85 minutes on the clock to disclaim Montpellier all three factors on the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Whereas that consequence noticed Der Zakarian’s aspect lengthen their unbeaten run throughout all competitions to 14 matches, they’ve solely claimed three wins from their final 9 – two of them within the Coupe de France – they usually needed to depend on a thunderous Florent Mollet free kick to get them over the road in opposition to Chateaubriant within the earlier spherical of the cup.

Montpellier’s European chase in Ligue 1 shouldn’t be lifeless within the water simply but, and La Paillade haven’t superior previous the quarter-final stage of the Coupe de France because the 1996-97 season, however they’ve been introduced with a first-rate alternative to finish that barren 24-year run right here.

All three of Montpellier’s cup wins to this point this season have come on the highway, they usually have strung collectively a nine-game unbeaten streak away from dwelling amid their spectacular run, however the top-tier aspect may observe in Marseille’s footsteps in the event that they fail to pay Canet the respect that they deserve this week.

Canet Roussillon Coupe de France kind:

Canet Roussillon kind (all competitions):

Montpellier HSC Coupe de France kind:

Montpellier HSC kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Crew Information

© Reuters

Canet are well-stocked for this recreation and Fouzari has choices in abundance, however he should resolve whether or not to maintain religion with Aboubakar Kone up prime or rotate Raphael Pioton – who began within the shock win over Marseille – into the aspect.

It might be harsh to drop any member of the again 4 who performed their half within the clear sheet in opposition to Boulogne, however Diadie Diarra is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench final day out.

Montpellier defender Pedro Mendes let loose sickening cries of anguish when he went down clutching his knee in opposition to Lille, and with the 30-year-old now confirmed to have ruptured his cruciate ligament, he is not going to play once more this season.

Captain Hilton – surprisingly benched on Friday – ought to subsequently earn a direct recall to the defence, assuming that his 43-year-old legs can deal with two video games within the area of some days.

A person 25 years his junior in Elye Wahi will hope to be given the nod up prime if Delort and Laborde are rested, whereas Dimitry Bertaud, Nicolas Cozza and Damien Le Tallec can all count on to earn begins too, however Joris chotard is uncertain after lacking the draw with Lille via sickness.

Canet Roussillon potential beginning lineup:

Ferry; Martin, Mbimba, Diarra, Ba; Ouadoudi, Posteraro, Vercruysse; Bai, Kone, Gasparotto

Montpellier HSC potential beginning lineup:

Bertaud; Souquet, Hilton, Cozza, Ristic; Le Tallec, Mollet, Savanier; Laborde, Wahi, Dolly

We are saying: Canet Roussillon 0-2 Montpellier HSC

The win over Marseille will stay lengthy within the hearts of Canet’s gamers for years to return, and an absence of respect and preparation from a fatigued Montpellier may find yourself proving deadly on Tuesday night time. Der Zakarian is prone to make adjustments given their have to prioritise a European push within the league, however we can not see one other big killing taking place right here and are backing Montpellier to e-book their spot within the semi-finals.