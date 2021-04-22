Preview: Cardiff City vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Cardiff Metropolis and Wycombe Wanderers, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Wycombe Wanderers will try and maintain their slim Championship survival hopes alive on Saturday afternoon once they journey to Cardiff Metropolis.

The Chairboys snatched a late win towards Bristol Metropolis in midweek to simply about keep alive, whereas Cardiff drew for a 3rd match operating and might now not attain the playoffs.

Match preview

© Reuters

Wanderers have been within the relegation zone because the opening weekend of the marketing campaign, however Gareth Ainsworth‘s males are refusing to go down with out a combat.

Three wins of their final 5 matches – towards Blackburn Rovers, Rotherham United and Bristol Metropolis – implies that they nonetheless have an opportunity of staying up.

Nonetheless, for that to occur then the Chairboys have to beat top-10 sides Cardiff, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough of their remaining video games and hope others slip up.

Wycombe additionally just lately held Cardiff’s native rivals Swansea Metropolis 2-2 – albeit in a sport they led 2-0 – and are unbeaten of their final three away matches.

Nonetheless, there’s a sense that this run, culminating in a 93rd-minute Adebayo Akinfenwa penalty towards Bristol Metropolis, has come just a little too late.

© Reuters

A victory in South Wales this weekend, although, mixed with the likes of Rotherham United and Derby County dropping factors, and issues will change into very fascinating on the backside.

Not like their opponents, Cardiff now have little to play for apart from jostling for place simply outdoors the highest six, which has been mirrored of their current performances.

Metropolis have drawn three matches in a row – 2-2 at dwelling to Blackburn Rovers earlier than successive 1-1 ties towards playoff-chasing Studying and Brentford.

Mick McCarthy‘s aspect led in all three of these matches and conceded in added time in two of them, leaving the Yorkshireman quite sad after the match with Brentford.

Certainly, the Bluebirds are actually winless of their final 4 dwelling league video games (D2 L2) – they final didn’t win 5 consecutive Championship dwelling video games in March 2015.

Going additional again, it’s 5 with out a win dwelling or away, together with a 5-0 hammering at Sheffield Wednesday, so a response is required right here towards the division’s backside aspect.

Cardiff Metropolis Championship kind:

Wycombe Wanderers Championship kind:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

© Reuters

Though Cardiff’s kind doesn’t make for nice studying, attracts away to Studying and Brentford are hardly the worst outcomes.

McCarthy named the identical XI for each video games, however Smithies has seemed shaky since being recalled and that might pave the best way for Dillon Phillips to return to the XI.

Jordi Osei-Tutu made his first look in six months in its place towards Brentford, whereas Josh Murphy, Jonny Williams and Sheyi Ojo had been additionally introduced on and will begin right here.

Striker Kieffer Moore has scored penalties in back-to-back video games and now has 18 targets for the season, however the striker is in determined want of a breather.

As for Wycombe, Ainsworth additionally caught with an unchanged aspect final trip, regardless of Josh Knight coming back from suspension for the Bristol Metropolis match.

Given the way of his aspect’s shows towards the Robins and Swansea, Ainsworth – a former Cardiff participant – will probably be tempted to go along with the identical XI as soon as once more right here.

After scoring his first Championship objective in midweek, nonetheless, Akinfenwa is pushing for inclusion up prime, most probably rather than Admiral Muskwe.

Cardiff Metropolis doable beginning lineup:

Phillips; Nelson, Flint, Brown; Sang, Vaulks, Bacuna, Ng; Ojo, Moore, Murphy

Wycombe Wanderers doable beginning lineup:

Stockdale; Jacobson, Stewart, Knight; McCarthy, Thompson, Adeniran, Onyedinma; Mehmeti; Ikpeazu, Akinfenwa

We are saying: Cardiff Metropolis 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Twenty-four factors might separate these sides within the desk, however backside aspect Wycombe enter Saturday’s match in higher kind that their ninth-placed opponents.

Nonetheless, the Chairboys have by no means received an away sport towards Cardiff within the Soccer League in 4 makes an attempt, and we will see the Bluebirds getting again to profitable methods right here.