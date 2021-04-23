Preview: Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

On the seek for a fourth consecutive La Liga win, Osasuna journey to tackle Celtic vigo on Sunday.

A powerful run has seen the guests transfer as much as ninth spot within the La Liga desk, simply two factors behind eighth-placed Granada, whereas their hosts will hope to place an finish to a three-game winless run within the Spanish prime flight.

Match preview

© Reuters

Celta Vigo suffered a disappointing defeat final day out, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss by the hands of Actual Sociedad.

Los Celestes took the lead by means of Hugo Mallo, however Port rapidly equalised for the hosts, earlier than Adnan Januzaj netted the profitable aim from the penalty spot to ship Eduardo Coudet’s males dwelling empty-handed.

That stretched their winless run to 3 video games, having beforehand misplaced 4-3 to Sevilla, adopted by a goalless draw with strugglers Cadiz.

In consequence, Coudet’s facet have dropped into the underside half of the La Liga desk, now sitting on 38 factors, degree with Tenth-placed Athletic Bilbao and Eleventh-placed Levante.

That implies that Celta Vigo might rapidly rise again up the desk if they’ll return to profitable methods and put collectively a robust run to complete the marketing campaign.

That can positively not be straightforward although, as they welcome an Osasuna facet who’ve damaged into the highest 10 due to a three-game profitable run.

© Reuters

Jagoba Arraste‘s facet recorded a 3rd consecutive league victory final day out, after they hosted Valencia.

Javi martinez opened the scoring for Osasuna, however Kevin Gameiro equalised for the guests earlier than targets from Jonathan Calleri and Roberto torres sealed all three factors for the hosts.

That stretched their profitable run to 3 video games, having beforehand defeated Villarreal 2-1 away from dwelling and Elche 2-0 on the Estadio El Sadar.

On account of their upturn in type, Arraste’s males now sit in ninth spot, simply two factors behind eighth-placed Granada.

Meaning a win on Sunday might see Los Rojillos break into the highest eight of the Spanish prime flight, and they are going to be hopeful of stretching their profitable run to 4 video games to realize that.

Celta Vigo La Liga type:

Well being La Liga type:

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

© Reuters

Celta Vigo will stay with out ahead Emre Mor, whereas goalkeepers Ruben White and Sergio Alvarez placeholder picture are additionally out of rivalry.

Of their absence, Ivan Villar has featured in aim for Los Celestes, and he’ll preserve his spot on Sunday.

Iago Aspas will lead the road having been the important thing man for the hosts this season, registering 12 targets and 10 assists in 28 La Liga appearances.

Saints Mina is predicted to maintain his place alongside Aspas within the entrance two.

Osasuna will likely be with out goalkeeper Ruben Martinez, whereas Juan Cruz and Inigo Perez are additionally anticipated to proceed their spells out by means of damage.

They not too long ago welcomed attacker Chimy Avila again to motion after a spell out with damage, as he got here off the bench, and he may very well be match to function from the beginning on Sunday.

He might come into the ahead line alongside Ante Budimir, who has netted seven targets within the prime flight up to now this marketing campaign.

Budimir must battle for his personal place although, as forwards Roberto Torres and Jonathan Calleri each began acquired on the scoresheet within the 3-1 win over Valencia, whereas the Serbian was lowered to a substitute look.

Celta Vigo potential beginning lineup:

Villar; Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Martin; Wall; Mendez, Suarez, Nolito; Aspas, Mine

Osasuna potential beginning lineup:

Herrera; Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez; Torres, Torro, Martinez, Avila; Budimir, Calleri

We are saying: Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna

The guests have positively constructed some confidence with a three-game profitable run, and we see them extending that on Sunday with a victory over a struggling Celta Vigo outfit.

The gathering of attacking expertise ought to hearth them to a different spectacular win, even when Aspas retains his facet within the sport with a aim.