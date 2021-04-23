LATEST

Preview: Celta Vigo vs. Osasuna

Avatar
By
Posted on
Celta Vigo head coach Eduardo Coudet pictured in January 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s La Liga conflict between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

On the seek for a fourth consecutive La Liga win, Osasuna journey to tackle Celtic vigo on Sunday.

A powerful run has seen the guests transfer as much as ninth spot within the La Liga desk, simply two factors behind eighth-placed Granada, whereas their hosts will hope to place an finish to a three-game winless run within the Spanish prime flight.

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Group Information
3 We are saying: Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna
4 High tip

Match preview

© Reuters

Celta Vigo suffered a disappointing defeat final day out, as they fell to a 2-1 away loss by the hands of Actual Sociedad.

Los Celestes took the lead by means of Hugo Mallo, however Port rapidly equalised for the hosts, earlier than Adnan Januzaj netted the profitable aim from the penalty spot to ship Eduardo Coudet’s males dwelling empty-handed.

That stretched their winless run to 3 video games, having beforehand misplaced 4-3 to Sevilla, adopted by a goalless draw with strugglers Cadiz.

In consequence, Coudet’s facet have dropped into the underside half of the La Liga desk, now sitting on 38 factors, degree with Tenth-placed Athletic Bilbao and Eleventh-placed Levante.

That implies that Celta Vigo might rapidly rise again up the desk if they’ll return to profitable methods and put collectively a robust run to complete the marketing campaign.

That can positively not be straightforward although, as they welcome an Osasuna facet who’ve damaged into the highest 10 due to a three-game profitable run.

Health head coach Jagoba Arrasate pictured on January 9, 2021© Reuters

Jagoba Arraste‘s facet recorded a 3rd consecutive league victory final day out, after they hosted Valencia.

Javi martinez opened the scoring for Osasuna, however Kevin Gameiro equalised for the guests earlier than targets from Jonathan Calleri and Roberto torres sealed all three factors for the hosts.

That stretched their profitable run to 3 video games, having beforehand defeated Villarreal 2-1 away from dwelling and Elche 2-0 on the Estadio El Sadar.

On account of their upturn in type, Arraste’s males now sit in ninth spot, simply two factors behind eighth-placed Granada.

Meaning a win on Sunday might see Los Rojillos break into the highest eight of the Spanish prime flight, and they are going to be hopeful of stretching their profitable run to 4 video games to realize that.

Celta Vigo La Liga type:

Well being La Liga type:

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in action against Real Madrid on January 9, 2021© Reuters

Celta Vigo will stay with out ahead Emre Mor, whereas goalkeepers Ruben White and Sergio Alvarez placeholder picture are additionally out of rivalry.

Of their absence, Ivan Villar has featured in aim for Los Celestes, and he’ll preserve his spot on Sunday.

Iago Aspas will lead the road having been the important thing man for the hosts this season, registering 12 targets and 10 assists in 28 La Liga appearances.

Saints Mina is predicted to maintain his place alongside Aspas within the entrance two.

Osasuna will likely be with out goalkeeper Ruben Martinez, whereas Juan Cruz and Inigo Perez are additionally anticipated to proceed their spells out by means of damage.

They not too long ago welcomed attacker Chimy Avila again to motion after a spell out with damage, as he got here off the bench, and he may very well be match to function from the beginning on Sunday.

He might come into the ahead line alongside Ante Budimir, who has netted seven targets within the prime flight up to now this marketing campaign.

Budimir must battle for his personal place although, as forwards Roberto Torres and Jonathan Calleri each began acquired on the scoresheet within the 3-1 win over Valencia, whereas the Serbian was lowered to a substitute look.

Celta Vigo potential beginning lineup:
Villar; Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Martin; Wall; Mendez, Suarez, Nolito; Aspas, Mine

Osasuna potential beginning lineup:
Herrera; Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez; Torres, Torro, Martinez, Avila; Budimir, Calleri

SM words green background

We are saying: Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna

The guests have positively constructed some confidence with a three-game profitable run, and we see them extending that on Sunday with a victory over a struggling Celta Vigo outfit.

The gathering of attacking expertise ought to hearth them to a different spectacular win, even when Aspas retains his facet within the sport with a aim.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a double likelihood wager on a house win or draw on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Dwelling/Draw:knowledge

ID:444588:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10506:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top