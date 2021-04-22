LATEST

Preview: Central Coast Mariners vs. Sydney FC

Sydney FC players pictured in November 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Australian A-League conflict between Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Central Coast Mariners shall be aiming to return to profitable methods after they welcome Sydney FC to the Central Coast Stadium on Saturday.

The guests head into this tie unbeaten of their final 4 outings after claiming a 2-2 draw with Adelaide United final Sunday and can look to maintain that tremendous run going.

Match preview

Central Coast Mariners’ current struggles continued final week as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Western United.

In an end-to-end affair on the ‎GMHBA Stadium, Connor Ache‘s fifth-minute strike was all that separated the 2 sides because the hosts held on for a slim victory.

Central Coast Mariners have run out of steam in current weeks and their poor run of outcomes has seen them lose their place on the prime of the desk to Melbourne Metropolis.

The Mariners have solely managed one win of their final six video games and at the moment are degree on factors with Adelaide United in second place.

In the meantime, Sydney picked up a second straight draw as they had been compelled to share the spoils with Adelaide United final day trip.

The defending champions raced to a two-goal lead due to a brace from veteran striker Bobo, however targets from Jordan Elsey and Tomi Juric helped the Reds come from behind to seize some extent.

Nonetheless, after a gradual begin to the season, the Sky Blues now occupy the fourth place within the league and look set to mount a correct title defence.

They’re unbeaten in eight of their final 9 video games and have picked up 16 factors in that point.

Sydney are simply 4 factors adrift of league leaders Melbourne Metropolis and can really feel assured decreasing that hole on Saturday as they journey to the Central Coast Stadium, the place they’ve received in every of their final three visits.

Central Coast Mariners Australian A-League type:

Sydney FC Australian A-League type:

Group Information

Sydney FC head coach Steve Corica pictured in December 2020© Reuters

Alen Stajcic has the posh of a totally match squad at his disposal, and we anticipate the 47-year-old to make some modifications to the beginning aspect from final day trip.

With seven targets and two assists to his identify, Alou Kuol will push for his fifth beginning look of the season on the expense of the misfiring Marco Urena.

In the meantime, Sydney shall be with out the suspended Rhyan Grant, who obtained a straight pink within the recreation towards Adelaide United.

Left-back Michael Zullo stays dominated out with a calf harm which has stored him out of motion for the reason that flip of the 12 months.

Central Coast Mariners doable beginning lineup:
Birighitti; Nigro, Tongyik, Rowles, Clisby; Boumann, Bozanic, Stensness, Da Silva; Kuol, Urena

Sydney FC doable beginning lineup:
Redmayne; King, McGowan, Wilkinson, Grant; Brattan, Baumjohann, Ninkovic, Retre; Barbarouses, Bobo

We are saying: Central Coast Mariners 1-2 Sydney FC

Central Coast Mariners have struggled at dwelling towards Sydney of their current encounters, and we predict that run continues on Saturday.

The guests come into the tie with a extra skilled squad and will be capable of declare the win and preserve their title hopes alive.

Prime tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 1.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Over 1.5:knowledge

