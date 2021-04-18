Preview: Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Premier League conflict between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Chelsea will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night realizing {that a} victory would see them transfer into the highest 4 within the Premier League desk.

The Blues are at the moment fifth in England’s high flight, some extent behind fourth-placed West Ham United, whereas Brighton occupy sixteenth place, six factors away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

Chelsea have performed twice since their final Premier League match on April 10, which introduced a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace. The Blues misplaced 1-0 at dwelling to Porto within the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final three days later however managed to advance to the semi-finals courtesy of a 2-1 combination success.

Thomas Tuchel‘s facet then secured their spot in a second successive FA Cup remaining on Saturday night courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Manchester Metropolis, with Hakim Ziyech scoring the one purpose of the competition.

Chelsea will tackle Actual Madrid within the semi-finals of the Champions League, with the primary leg attributable to happen on the finish of April, however they can not afford to take their eye off the ball within the Premier League.

Because it stands, the capital outfit are fifth within the desk, one level behind fourth-placed West Ham United, who misplaced 3-2 at Newcastle United on Saturday. The race for the highest 4 is fascinating, with solely Manchester Metropolis and Manchester United seemingly safe of a spot within the Champions League positions.

Chelsea have solely gained seven of their 15 dwelling league video games this time period however have a wonderful file towards Brighton, profitable 12 of their 14 fixtures versus the Seagulls in all competitions.

Brighton, in the meantime, will enter this match off the again of a goalless draw with Everton on April 12, which moved them onto 33 factors from 31 matches.

The Seagulls are at the moment sixteenth within the desk, six factors away from 18th-placed Fulham, who conceded late to attract 1-1 with Arsenal on Sunday afternoon; Scott Parker‘s facet have additionally performed two video games greater than Brighton, who will really feel comparatively safe regardless of their spot within the division.

Graham Potter‘s facet have usually carried out higher on their travels than on the Amex this season and have additionally collected extra factors, selecting up 19 of their 33 factors on the highway.

Brighton may have had an eight-day hole between matches by the point that they take to the sector for this fixture, in the meantime, and the truth that Chelsea have had a busy interval may increase the guests.

Potter’s facet additionally carried out impressively of their final away match at Man United, narrowly shedding 2-1, and so they definitely have the gamers able to making it a tricky 90 minutes for Tuchel’s facet, who’ve an enormous recreation away to top-four rivals West Ham on April 24.

Chelsea Premier League kind:

Chelsea kind (all competitions):

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kind:

Group Information

Chelsea have been lacking each Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen towards Man Metropolis although harm, and it’s troublesome to think about both participant being prepared for Tuesday evening’s contest.

Thiago Silva, in the meantime, needed to be substituted in Saturday’s FA Cup conflict towards the Residents attributable to a again downside, and the Brazilian is unlikely to function right here, that means that Kurt Zouma may come into the XI.

Tuchel is predicted to make modifications from the facet that featured towards Pep Guardiola‘s crew, with Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso and Callum Hudson-Odoi doubtlessly all coming in.

As for Brighton, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March will once more be unavailable for choice by harm, whereas Florin Andone and Percy Tau stay doubts.

Aaron Connolly has been nursing a foot downside however may very well be accessible at Stamford Bridge; the 21-year-old is unlikely to begin, although, with Potter anticipated to maintain religion with Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard within the remaining third of the sector.

Dan Burn and Adam Webster are each match following spells on the sidelines, nevertheless it may very well be the identical again three that stored a clear sheet towards Everton, whereas Jakub Moder ought to retain his spot because the left-sided wing-back.

Chelsea potential beginning lineup:

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

Brighton & Hove Albion potential beginning lineup:

Sanchez; White, Dunk, Veltman; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck

We are saying: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are greater than able to making this a difficult recreation for Chelsea, who is not going to have had lengthy to arrange for the competition. The Seagulls have been spectacular at Outdated Trafford of their final away match, however we nonetheless anticipate Tuchel’s facet to edge out a slender victory to place one other vital three factors on the board.