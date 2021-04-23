LATEST

Preview: Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC

Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser looks on in the first half against the Orlando City SC at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in March 2020

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Colorado Rapids and Austin FC, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

The Colorado Rapids will host the most recent MLS aspect when Austin FC go to Dick’s Sporting Items Park on Saturday.

The Rapids opened their 2021 marketing campaign with a 0-0 draw in opposition to Dallas whereas Austin misplaced their inaugural match 2-0 to LAFC.

Match preview

Teaching in his a centesimal profession MLS recreation, Robin Fraser and his aspect appeared content material with a draw of their opening match final weekend, although they’ll know if not for some excellent saves from Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer, they may have earned all three factors.

Given how profitable enlargement franchises have been in MLS just lately, the Rapids will know this match with Austin will likely be something however a cakewalk.

Colorado haven’t misplaced a house opener since 2013, and they are going to be proud of their defensive work of their opening recreation, selecting up a clear sheet for the primary time in a aggressive match since November 17, 2020.

The Rapids generally is a extremely entertaining aspect to look at, although they didn’t give their followers a lot to cheer about final season, successful solely thrice on their residence turf.

Regardless of shedding their opening MLS recreation, we noticed loads of good soccer from Austin final Saturday.

The Texans had 56% of the possession in opposition to a top quality aspect in LAFC, and if not for some excellent goalkeeping from Pablo Sisniega within the late phases, Austin could properly have come away with their first factors in franchise historical past.

Supervisor Josh Wolff is a confirmed winner, capturing two Gold Cups plus an MLS Cup in his taking part in days, and he’ll hope his success as a participant can translate to much more as a coach.

This crew has a stable mixture of promising prospects who’re wanting to duplicate what different MLS enlargement groups have completed in a brief period of time.

Colorado Rapids Main League Soccer type:

Austin FC Main League Soccer type:

Staff Information

The Rapids could possibly be with out the providers of left-back Sam Vines, centre-back Lalas Abubakar and winger Braian galvan as all three sat out of their opening match with unknown accidents.

Striker Jonathan Lewis led the Rapids in objectives a season in the past with 5 and can hope to get some assist on this marketing campaign with the addition of Michael Barrios.

Each Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura missed their crew’s inaugural match with knee accidents which implies Cecilio Dominguez, the first-ever Designated Participant for Austin, will likely be counted on to ship the primary objective in franchise historical past.

In the midst of the pitch is the place this crew excels as they’ve a dynamic artistic midfielder in Tomas Pochettino and among the best shut-down midfielders within the league in Alexander Ring.

Colorado Rapids attainable beginning lineup:
Yarbrough; Acosta, Wilson, Trusty, Rosenberry; Namli, Worth, Shinyashiki, Bassett, Barrios; Rubio

Austin FC attainable beginning lineup:
Tarbell; Sweat, Besler, Romana, Lima; Ring, Pochettino, Pereira; Dominguez, Hoesen, Redes

We are saying: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Austin FC

Taking part in seven consecutive video games on the street is difficult for any crew to begin the season, not to mention a squad nonetheless studying what it’s prefer to play in MLS. The Rapids have extra established, artistic gamers than their opponents, which is able to in the end be an excessive amount of for Austin to deal with.

