Preview: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Two of the strongest sides in Main League Soccer lock horns on the opening weekend of the 2021 marketing campaign as Columbus Crew host Philadelphia Union.

Either side progressed to the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals earlier this week and might be filled with confidence heading into Sunday’s conflict on the Columbus Crew Stadium.

Match preview

After lifting the 2020 MLS Cup final December, beating Seattle Sounders 3-0 within the last, Columbus Crew are nicely positioned for continued success this marketing campaign.

Little needs to be learn into their 2021 pre-season kind, regardless of dropping all 4 matches and conceding 13 targets within the course of, because the Crew have had one eye on their CONCACAF Champions League tie with Nicaraguan aspect Actual Esteli.

Caleb Porter‘s aspect received the primary leg of their last-16 conflict 4-0 away from house, earlier than securing a 1-0 victory on Thursday, cruising 5-0 on combination into the quarter-finals. This end result implies that the MLS might be represented by 5 golf equipment at this stage of the competitors for the primary time. Columbus Crew might be joined by Sunday’s opponents Philadelphia in addition to Atalanta United, Portland Timbers and Toronto FC.

The Crew have one of many strongest squads within the MLS, with at the very least two gamers for each place. Regardless of this, they nonetheless went out and improved their roster additional, with their most notable acquisition being striker Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The 36-year-old – who’s sixth on the listing of all-time main scorers in MLS historical past with 116 targets – comes into 2021 after recording eight targets and 6 assists in 21 appearances final season and is bound to supply stern competitors for ahead Gyasi Zardes.

Forward of shifting into a brand new stadium in July, Columbus Crew are on an actual excessive for the time being, however after such a profitable season final 12 months, expectations at the moment are even greater heading into 2021. Competing on all fronts shouldn’t be an issue as they’ve a gifted squad able to lifting extra silverware as soon as once more this marketing campaign.

Philadelphia Union head into 2021 after a historic season that noticed the membership raise their first ever trophy since they have been based in 2008.

Jim Curtin‘s aspect received the 2020 Supporters’ Defend, ending prime of the general desk and three factors away from Toronto FC, however suffered a primary spherical playoff loss at house to New England Revolution which ended their desires of finishing a home double.

This 12 months, Philadelphia might be aiming to attain much more success, nonetheless they must make do with out two of their greatest stars, Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, who each crossed the pond and made massive cash strikes to Crimson Bull Salzburg and Genk respectively.

They’ve managed to maintain many of the core group from final season however as a substitute of splashing the money on replacements for Aaronson and McKenzie, the Union are set to show to their academy.

A wealth of homegrown expertise has emerged at Philadelphia in recent times and their philosophy of giving kids an opportunity has paid off. Curtin is hoping that somebody new can now step up and take the membership to the following stage.

Like Columbus Crew, the Union progressed into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League, after a 5-0 combination win over Costa Rican aspect Deportivo Saprissa.

Philadelphia have misplaced every of their final three conferences with the Crew, however a victory on Sunday can be the right solution to present how robust they nonetheless are and show that final season’s shocking success was not a fluke.

Columbus Crew kind (all competitions):

Philadelphia Union kind (all competitions):

Group Information

Columbus Crew’s attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayan, who has emerged as one of many greatest abilities within the MLS, is about to begin on Sunday within the quantity 10 position, in behind both Zardes or Wright-Phillips.

New recruit Kevin Molino, who scored 13 targets and supplied three assists for Minnesota United final season, is dominated out with a hamstring harm.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe can also be struggling with a hamstring drawback that he picked up towards Actual Esteli final week. Porter has stated that the harm is nothing too severe, however he’s anticipated to overlook out this weekend.

Philadelphia’s Andre Blake, the 2020 MLS Goalkeeper of the Yr, is about to maintain his place within the aspect, whereas midfield engine Jamiro Monteiro is anticipated to play alongside Alejandro Bedoya.

Sergio Santos and Kacper Przybylko, who scored a mixed 19 targets between them final season, are more likely to hold their partnership going up entrance.

The Union might be with out attacking duo Ilsinho and Cory Burke for this weekend, as they’re each struggling with accidents.

Columbus Crew doable beginning lineup:

Room; Afful, Williams, Mensah, Valenzuela; Artur, Kitchen; Santos, Zelarayan, Diaz; Zardes

Philadelphia Union doable beginning lineup:

Blake; Mbiazo, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Martinez; Monteiro, Bedoya; Fontana; Santos, Przybylko

We are saying: Columbus Crew 1-1 Philadelphia Union

Each Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union have excessive expectations to reside as much as this marketing campaign following final season’s successes and a victory on Sunday can be a giant assertion to the remainder of the league.

The guests have had an additional day’s relaxation for this match, which might give them a slight edge, however we really feel that an entertaining rating draw might be performed out in Ohio.