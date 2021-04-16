Preview: Coventry City vs. Barnsley

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Championship conflict between Coventry Metropolis and Barnsley, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Barnsley face Coventry Metropolis at St Andrew’s in search of the victory which can strengthen their bid to earn a spot within the Championship playoffs.

In the meantime, Sky Blues head into the competition on the again of an vital win over Rotherham United, a consequence which moved the membership six factors away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

© Reuters

Coventry have gone all through this season with out recording back-to-back wins within the Championship, kind which has ensured that they’ve at all times been candidates for relegation.

Nevertheless, whereas that continues to be the case, two wins from three video games have moved the Sky Blues into 18th place with simply 5 matches remaining.

Rotherham’s two video games in hand implies that Mark Robins and his squad can not afford to be complacent over the approaching weeks, however yet another win will put the membership getting ready to survival.

Defender Leo Ostigard has netted twice in his final three appearances, his solely efforts within the remaining third throughout his mortgage change from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The targets of the Norwegian teenager have been required with no Coventry participant scoring greater than 5 instances this marketing campaign.

© Reuters

Whereas Coventry are bidding to stay on this division, Barnsley are closing in on claiming an unlikely playoff spot on the finish of the season.

After two video games with out success, victories over Luton City and Middlesbrough have saved Valerien Ishmael‘s group 5 factors away from nearest rivals Studying.

The Tykes nonetheless sit simply 4 factors adrift of third-placed Brentford, however Ismael’s precedence will likely be guaranteeing that sixth place is assured as quickly as potential.

USA worldwide Daryl Dike took his tally to eight targets from 14 appearances in the course of the 2-0 overcome Boro final weekend.

Coventry Metropolis Championship kind:

Barnsley Championship kind:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

© Reuters

Regardless of the three-day turnaround, Robins is unlikely to make main modifications to his Coventry XI.

The only alteration to the group might see Gustavo Hamer take the place of both Tyler Walker or callum O’Hare.

Having had over every week to arrange for this contest, Ismael might also want to maintain the vast majority of the group which defeated Middlesbrough.

Michael Sollbauer might return in defence, whereas Carlton Morris and Dominik Frieser are competing for one place within the remaining third.

Coventry Metropolis potential beginning lineup:

Wilson; Ostigard, McFadzean, Hyam; Da Costa, James, Kelly, McCallum; O’Hare, Hamer; Godden

Barnsley potential beginning lineup:

Collins; Andersen, Helik, Sollbauer; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Kinds; Frieser, Dyke, Woodrow

We are saying: Coventry Metropolis 0-2 Barnsley

Thursday’s win over Rotherham has eased the strain on Robins and his Coventry facet forward of this contest. Nevertheless, whereas the Sky Blues will likely be wanting to get one other three factors on the board, we’re backing Barnsley to emerge victorious in comparatively comfy vogue.