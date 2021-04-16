Preview: Crotone vs. Udinese – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Serie A conflict between Crotone and Udinese, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

After one other high-scoring heartbreak final weekend, Serie A’s backside facet Crotone hope to salvage some satisfaction towards mid-table Udinese on Saturday, because the Calabrian membership are actually absolutely doomed to demotion subsequent month.

Improved fortunes within the second half of the season, in the meantime, have afforded their guests a probably stress-free conclusion to the marketing campaign, although they are going to be decided to get well from struggling three straight losses.

Match preview

© Reuters

Whereas by no means essentially the most defensively safe facet round – in truth their ‘objectives towards’ column (77) is comfortably the worst in Europe’s high 5 leagues, with solely Bundesliga basket case Schalke coming shut – relegation-bound Crotone have leaked an unimaginable quantity of objectives in current weeks.

Shedding 3-2 on three events (plus 4-3 on the opposite) throughout their previous 4 video games, they’ve definitely proved a extra spirited proposition underneath new supervisor Xerxes Cosmi, with thrilling climaxes changing into the norm when the Squali take to the turf.

The ultimate nail within the Crotone coffin, although, was utilized by one of many different groups promoted to the highest flight final yr, Spezia, on Saturday – with Cosmi’s males now needing a miracle to keep away from a fast return to Serie B.

Their twenty third defeat of the season got here desperately late within the piece, by the hands of Serie A’s shock bundle, because the Ligurian facet discovered two objectives within the last jiffy to show round a 2-1 deficit and condemn Crotone to a absolutely unbridgeable hole.

At present 12 factors from security – 4 additional away than when vibrant coach Cosmi first arrived within the dugout final month – that they had beforehand pulled degree at 3-3 towards Napoli and 2-2 versus Lazio earlier than finally dropping, whereas throwing away a two-goal benefit over Bologna in between.

Actually, each of their important attacking protagonists – ungainly Nigeria striker Simy (now one forward of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 16 Serie A objectives) and Brazilian ahead Junior Messias – have been in peak type of late. As soon as averaging underneath a aim per sport, because of their entrance pair’s overdue return to prominence, Crotone have netted 14 of their final six.

Nevertheless, 9 defeats of their final ten outings have nonetheless accrued because of the Squali’s calamity-prone defence letting in a median of over three objectives per match throughout that spell.

© Reuters

Nonetheless comfortably in mid-table regardless of a current downturn, Udinese’s loss towards struggling Torino final trip was a 3rd successive reverse for the Friulani – every coming by the margin of a single aim.

Andrea Belotti‘s penalty winner for the Granata and Adam Marusic‘s strike for Lazio simply earlier than the worldwide break have been the one objectives conceded by the Bianconeri of their final six video games on dwelling soil – underlining how coach Luca Gotti has shored up his defence because the flip of the yr.

Nevertheless, forward of their journey to Calabria this week, the mid-table outfit have picked up simply three wins on the street, due largely to their underpowered assault: one of many lowest-scoring items within the league, with 5 fewer than even their drop-bound hosts.

On account of accidents, lack of type and a seemingly randomised choice coverage by former Chelsea assistant Gotti, the dearth of an efficient entrance duo in his customary 3-5-2 have undermined hopes of a extra productive marketing campaign.

Although Udinese’s high scorers are Argentinian midfielders Rodrigo De Paul (with six objectives) and Roberto Pereyra (4), they need to have little problem prising open one of many shakiest rearguards in Serie A historical past at Stadio Ezio Scida – even when the sport did end goalless when the golf equipment final met in December.

Crotone Serie A type:

Udinese Serie A type:

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Udinese put together for the journey south with most of their squad out there – the exceptions being long-term harm victims Ignacio Pussetto and Mato Jajalo (each out till the top of the season) and presumably Dutch defender Bram Nuytinck, who was solely match sufficient for the bench final trip.

Damage-prone ahead Gerard Deulofeu can also be out, following the choice to ship him for knee surgical procedure this week, so Roberto Pereyra might once more begin in assist of goal man Fernando llorente regardless of the pair’s removed from prolific output up to now.

Kevin bonifazi is ready to proceed in central defence if Nuytinck is unable to begin, whereas Thomas Ouwejan and Marvin Zeegelaar are each pushing Nahuel Molina for a chance on the flank.

Crotone’s Portuguese winger Pedro Pereira returns from a ban for accumulating yellow playing cards and should come again in for Salvatore Molina this week.

In the meantime, midfield creator Ahmed Benali got here off injured towards Spezia and is unsure with an ankle harm, although Squali coach Serse Cosmi in any other case has a full hand to select from.

Azzurini starlet Niccolo Zanellato might cowl for Benali if required, whereas on-loan ahead Adam Ounas will once more type a part of a entrance trio with Simy and Junior Messias.

Crotone doable beginning lineup:

Cordaz; Djidji, Golemic, Luperto; Pereira, Petriccione, Benali, Reca; Messiah; Hello, Simy

Udinese doable beginning lineup:

Musso; Becao, Bonifazi, Samir; N. Molina, De Paul, Arslan, Walace, Larsen; Pereyra; Llorente

We are saying: Crotone 2-1 Udinese

Cosmi’s Crotone can decide up simply their fifth win of the season on Saturday – too late to spark ambitions of survival, however truthful reward for all-in performances and attacking dedication of late.

Udinese are in peril of drifting in direction of the top of their mediocre marketing campaign and will add one other defeat to a worrying pattern, as they’re set to be outscored by their stronger hosts.