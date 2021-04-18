LATEST

Preview: Deportivo Tachira vs. Olympia

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Deportivo Tachira and Olimpia, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Venezuelan outfit Deportivo Tachira and Paraguayan aspect Olympiad lock horns in San Cristobal on Tuesday, within the first sport of the Liberators cup group stage.

The guests have lifted the trophy on three separate events, most just lately in 2002, whereas the hosts are but so as to add the Continental title to their trophy cupboard.

1 Match preview
2 Workforce Information
3 We are saying: Deportivo Tachira 0-2 Olimpia
4 Prime tip

Match preview

Deportivo Tachira certified for the Copa Libertadores after they reached the ultimate of the Venezuelan Primera Division final season.

In that sport, Juan Tolisano‘s aspect fell to a 2-0 defeat by the hands of Deportivo La Guaiara, as Martin Garcia and Charlis Ortiz bought on the scoresheet both aspect of half time.

Whereas that prevented the Aurinegro lifting a ninth Venezuelan title, they did nonetheless safe secure passage to the South American competitors for the primary time since 2017.

Tolisano’s aspect bought off to a successful begin on this 12 months’s iteration of the Venezuelan prime flight final outing, as objectives from Lucas Gomez and Nelson Belorin fired them to a 2-1 victory at dwelling to Madeira Membership Lara, after the guests took an early lead.

The Aurinegro will now flip their consideration to the Copa Libertadores, as they appear to get off to a optimistic begin of their group.

They tackle an Olimpia outfit who’ve lifted the title on three events, and have reached the ultimate an additional 4 instances.

The guests certified for the Copa Libertadores due to a victory within the closing of the 2020 Paraguayan Primera Division Clausura.

In that closing, Sergio Orteman‘s aspect trailed 2-0 to Guarani, till objectives from Jorge Recalde and Alejandro Gonzalez placeholder picture took the sport to further time and a penalty shootout, with Braian rodriguez scoring the successful spot kick to seal a forty fifth home trophy for his aspect.

They arrive into this sport on the again of a 2-1 victory over Guairena, as Gonzalez netted a brace after Alex Mendez put the hosts forward inside the primary 5 minutes.

That maintained their place in second spot within the Paraguayan Primera Division Apertura desk, whereas they may now deal with the Copa Libertadores with an opportunity to kickstart their continental marketing campaign with a victory.

Deportivo Tachira kind (all competitions):

Olimpia kind (all competitions):

Workforce Information

The Deportivo Tachira line will likely be led by Lucas Gomez, who opened his account for the season with an essential purpose final outing.

Lucas trejo and Carlos Vivas are anticipated to associate up once more at centre-back, after they performed on the coronary heart of the defence within the first sport of the season.

Olimpia center-back Antolin Alcaraz will return to the squad, after he served a suspension final outing.

He’s anticipated to reform the acquainted centre-back pairing alongside Saul Salcedo.

Alejandro Gonzalez will come into this sport with confidence, having netted a brace final outing.

Deportivo Tachira doable beginning lineup:
Varela; Hernandez, Trejo, Vivas, Granados; Gondola, Flores, Zalzman, Chacon; Gomez, Greco

Olimpia doable beginning lineup:
Aguilar; Benitez, Alcaraz, Salcedo, Torres; Gomez, Escobar, Ortiz, Acosta; Pitta, Mayor

We are saying: Deportivo Tachira 0-2 Olimpia

Olimpia’s benefit in high quality and expertise ought to see them to a victory of their opening Copa Libertadores sport on Tuesday.

Whereas they did win final outing, the hosts have performed little or no soccer just lately, whereas the Paraguayan outfit discover themselves half manner by means of the season, and their further momentum and match sharpness may make a serious distinction.

Prime tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting below 3.5 objectives on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Below 3.5:knowledge

