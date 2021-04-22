Preview: Derby County vs. Birmingham City

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Championship conflict between Derby County and Birmingham Metropolis, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Derby County play host to Birmingham Metropolis on Saturday afternoon seeking to finish a four-match dropping streak which has moved the membership nearer to the Championship relegation zone.

In sharp distinction, Blues have put collectively a much-needed run of 5 video games with out defeat, leaving them on the point of second-tier survival.

Match preview

© Reuters

When Derby succumbed to Studying and Norwich Metropolis earlier this month, Wayne Rooney would have been assured that his aspect would reply within the following double-header in opposition to Blackburn Rovers and Preston North Finish.

Nevertheless, additional setbacks in opposition to these sides have left the Rams simply 4 above the relegation zone, susceptible to being overtaken by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

With the latter to return on the ultimate day of the marketing campaign, Rooney and his squad are beneath strain to get a potentially-decisive victory on the board earlier than welcoming the Owls to Delight Park.

Derby have collected only one win from their final 12 outings, whereas Rooney has been left pissed off with 4 targets being scored in 540 minutes of motion.

© Reuters

Their subsequent opponents have additionally struggled within the closing third all through this season with Birmingham’s backline the primary cause why they’re at the moment away from the drop zone.

However, Lee Bowyer is getting one thing further out of this group of gamers with 14 factors being recorded from his seven fixtures in cost.

Bowyer was left pissed off with conceding a last-gasp penalty to Nottingham Forest in midweek, however the outcome has given Blues a 10-point benefit over twenty second place.

Barring an unlikely set of outcomes, Birmingham are already protected, though their doubtless survival is not going to cease Bowyer from attempting to maneuver as excessive as 14th place over the approaching weeks.

Lewis Grabban‘s spot kick on Wednesday evening prevented Blues from posting their fifth successive clear sheet.

Derby County Championship type:

Birmingham Metropolis Championship type:

Workforce Information

© Reuters

The number of Martyn Waghorn is more likely to be considered one of a number of adjustments made by Derby boss Rooney.

Lee Buchanan, Edmondson and Louie Sibley are additionally pushing for beginning roles with Andre Knowledge and Craig Forsyth amongst these probably lacking out.

With Scott Hogan anticipated to be sidelined via harm, Bowyer might hand a begin to Blues winger Jonathan Leko.

The quick turnaround may result in Riley McGree and Rekeem Harper being thought of for a spot within the first XI.

Derby County attainable beginning lineup:

Marshall; Byrne, Edmundson, Clarke, Buchanan; Fowl, Shinnie; Waghorn, Lawrence, Knight; Kazim-Richards

Birmingham Metropolis attainable beginning lineup:

Etheridge; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Pedersen; Gardner, Sunjic; Leko, Sanchez, Bela; Jutkiewicz

We are saying: Derby County 0-1 Birmingham Metropolis

Derby have proven on quite a few events this season that they’ll elevate their recreation for the large event. However, Blues have been wonderful in current matches, and we really feel that the guests might edge this contest with a solitary aim.