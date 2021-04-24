Preview: Eibar vs. Real society

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s La Liga conflict between Eibar and Actual Sociedad, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Eibar can be seeking to give their hopes of survival a lift once they proceed their La Liga marketing campaign at residence to Actual society on Monday night.

The house aspect are presently backside of the desk, seven factors from the security of Seventeenth place, whereas Actual Sociedad, who beat Celta Vigo of their final match on Thursday, occupy fifth spot.

Match preview

It isn’t fairly last-chance saloon for Eibar, however there isn’t any query that one other poor outcome on Monday night would depart them in a really troublesome place within the desk because the matches begin to run out.

A file of 4 wins, 11 attracts and 17 defeats from 32 matches has seen the strugglers acquire 23 factors, leaving them backside of the desk, seven factors behind Seventeenth-placed Alaves on the identical variety of video games.

Los Armeros will enter this match off the again of 4 straight defeats, whereas they’ve conceded 9 instances of their final two losses to Atletico Madrid and Granada, which implies that confidence is more likely to low.

Jose Luis Mendilibar‘s aspect even have the worst residence file in La Liga this time period, profitable simply one in all their 15 matches and accumulating solely 9 factors, which has been an enormous a part of their struggles in 2020-21.

Actual Sociedad, then again, are having fun with a profitable La Liga season, with a complete of fifty factors from 32 matches leaving them in fifth place within the desk, whereas they beat Athletic Bilbao within the closing of the rearranged 2020 Copa del Rey closing earlier this month.

The Basque outfit have solely misplaced eight instances in Spain’s prime flight this time period, only one fewer than fourth-placed Sevilla, however they’re 17 factors off the highest 4 and due to this fact the Champions League spots should not open.

Actual Sociedad can be decided to complete as the most effective of the remaining, although, and they look like in a three-way struggle with Actual Betis and Villarreal for fifth spot, which might signify a powerful marketing campaign.

The White and Blues will enter this contest off the again of a 2-1 victory over Celta on Wednesday, with Port and Adnan Januzaj on the scoresheet for the house aspect in San Sebastian.

Imanol Sheriff‘s crew ran out 2-1 winners once they travelled to Eibar for the corresponding match final time period, however the pair performed out a 1-1 draw once they locked horns earlier this season.

Eibar La Liga type:

Actual Sociedad La Liga type:

Actual Sociedad type (all competitions):

Group Information

Eibar will once more be with out the providers of Eduardo Exposito, Yoshinori Muto, Pedro Bigas and Roberto Correa on Monday night by way of damage.

Mendilibar is anticipated to make a few modifications from the aspect that began in opposition to Granada, with Cote and Quique Gonzalez in line for begins, however the head coach might nonetheless maintain religion with nearly all of his gamers that featured final day trip regardless of the disappointing outcome.

On-loan Sevilla attacker Bryan Gil ought to once more begin in assault alongside Alexander nicely and Kike, whereas Recio is anticipated to retain his spot in the midst of the park.

As for Actual Sociedad, Carlos Fernandez and Aritz Elustondo are each suspended as a result of bookings that they picked up in opposition to Celta final day trip.

The Basque outfit additionally nonetheless have an extended damage listing, with Joseba Zaldua, Mikel Merino, Robin le normand, Martin Merquelanz, David Silva and Asier Illarramendi amongst these unavailable for choice.

Modibo Sagnan and Igor Zubeldia are in line for begins on the again, whereas Mikel Oyarzabal must also return to the primary XI, having been named on the bench in opposition to Celta.

Eibar doable beginning lineup:

Dmitrovic; Arbilla, Oliveira, Alvarez, Cote; Recio, Diop, Gonzalez; Gil, Kike, Pozo

Actual Sociedad doable beginning lineup:

Remiro; Gorosabel, Sagnan, Zubeldia, Monreal; Januzaj, Guevara, Guridi, Porto; Oyarzabal; Isaac

We are saying: Eibar 0-1 Actual Sociedad

Eibar can take confidence from the truth that Actual Sociedad will once more be lacking plenty of vital gamers, however we’re discovering it very troublesome to again the house aspect; it must be a decent match on Monday night, however Alguacil’s crew ought to have sufficient to safe all three factors.