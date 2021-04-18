LATEST

Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augsburg

Avatar
By
Posted on
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter pictured on January 9, 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Bundesliga conflict between Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg, together with predictions, group information and attainable lineups.

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Augsburg to the Deutsche Financial institution Park on Tuesday aiming to get again to profitable methods after their five-game unbeaten streak was dropped at an finish final day out.

However, the guests have picked up only one level from their final two matches, and are in want of an enormous enhance.

Match preview

© Reuters

Frankfurt tasted defeat for the primary time in six video games, dropping 4-0 versus Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Matthias Ginter opened the scoring after simply 10 minutes, earlier than second-half objectives from Jonas Hofmann, Rama Bensebaini, and Hannes Wolf condemned Adolf Hutter‘s males to their fourth Bundesliga defeat of the season.

It was additionally the primary time that Die Adler had failed to attain within the league since since they have been trashed 5-0 by Bayern Munich in October.

Tuesday’s hosts saved their place within the prime 4 regardless of that defeat, however their nine-point cushion from fifth place has been lowered to 6.

They’ve the chance to finish a league double over their guests following a 2-0 win in December’s reverse fixture.

FC Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich before the match on January 23, 2021© Reuters

Augsburg didn’t make it three house wins on the bounce as they have been held to a colorless 0-0 draw by Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

In a sport the place clear-cut probabilities have been few and much between, Heiko Herrlich‘s males have been unable to seek out the profitable objective that their possession and territorial benefit merited.

With 33 factors from 29 video games up to now, the Fuggerstadter stay six factors away from the highest half, however are on the right track to higher their 36-point haul from final season.

Tuesday’s guests had a day to neglect after they final visited Frankfurt in February as they have been on the receiving finish of a 5-0 demolition.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kind:

Augsburg Bundesliga kind:

Group Information

Andre Silva in action for Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10, 2021© Reuters

Frankfurt’s Ragnar Ache is predicted to overlook the conflict as a result of a muscle damage that has saved him out for the previous three Bundesliga matches.

Martin Hinteregger can also be unavailable for the hosts because the Austrian defender is at the moment sidelined with a thigh drawback.

Andre Silva will look to register as soon as once more after he failed to seek out the again of the online for the primary time in 4 league video games on Saturday.

Jan Moravek has not featured for Augsburg since February when he got here on as an alternative in a 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Iago made his comeback from an ankle damage final day out, and the 24-year-old is predicted to retain his place within the beginning XI.

Eintracht Frankfurt attainable beginning lineup:
Trapp; N’Dicka, Ilsanker, Tuta; Kostic, Rode, Sow, Durm; Kamada, Silva, Jovic

Augsburg attainable beginning lineup:
Gikiewicz; Iago, Uduokhai, Gouweleeuw, Framberger; Vargas, Khedira, Strobl, Caliguiri; Hahn, choose

SM words green background

We are saying: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Augsburg

Frankfurt’s house report has been strong this season as they’re but to lose a league sport on house turf. We fancy them to maintain that run going by claiming all three factors on this one.

High tip

Our professional tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a house win on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Dwelling Win:knowledge

