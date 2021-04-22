Preview: Elche vs. Levante – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s La Liga conflict between Elche and Levante, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Elche might be seeking to transfer out of the La Liga relegation zone after they welcome an out-of-form Levante to Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on Saturday afternoon.

The house facet are at present Nineteenth within the desk, one level behind Seventeenth-placed Actual Valladolid, whereas Levante, who’ve misplaced 4 of their final 5 within the league, occupy twelfth spot.

Match preview

The race to remain in Spain’s prime flight this season is fascinating, with solely 4 factors separating Nineteenth-placed Elche from Fifteenth-placed Getafe, exhibiting that quite a bit might change earlier than the top of the marketing campaign.

Elche have performed a recreation greater than the opposite two sides within the relegation zone – Huesca and Eibar – however a victory this weekend could be an enormous enhance to their probabilities of staying within the division.

Fran Scribe‘s facet have received 5, drawn 12 and misplaced 15 of their 32 league video games this time period to gather 27 factors; they’re with no victory in Spain’s prime flight because the begin of March however have solely misplaced two of their final 5, holding Getafe, Actual Betis and Actual Valladolid to attain attracts.

Los Franjiverdes have the worst away report in La Liga this time period, however they’ve solely truly misplaced 4 of their 15 dwelling league fixtures, which ought to hand them confidence forward of this weekend’s conflict.

Levante aren’t in any relegation hazard at this stage, having collected 38 factors from their 32 matches, which has left them 11 factors away from the underside three as issues stand.

The Frogs have completed Fifteenth, Fifteenth and twelfth of their three seasons since returning to the highest tier, however they’re solely a degree behind ninth-placed Granada at this stage.

A top-half place is actually open, however a disappointing run of kind has seen them win simply certainly one of their final 5 matches in Spain’s prime flight, struggling 4 defeats within the course of.

Levante have been victorious of their final away match – beating Eibar 1-0 on April 10 – however have been overwhelmed 5-1 by Villarreal and 1-0 by Sevilla of their final two dwelling fixtures.

Paco Lopez‘s facet haven’t truly overcome Elche in La Liga since December 2013, in the meantime, and the 2 most up-to-date contests between the 2 sides have completed stage, together with a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Elche La Liga kind:

Increase La Liga kind:

Crew Information

Elche might be with out three gamers via suspension on Saturday as Emiliano Rigoni, Gonzalo verdu and Pears Milla all picked up notable yellow playing cards in opposition to Valladolid final day out.

Guido Carrillo and Josema stay doubts via harm, in the meantime, which means that the relegation-threatened outfit might be removed from at full energy heading into this weekend’s contest.

Lucas Boye is prone to lead the road with help from Fidel and Josan Fernandez within the vast areas, whereas Johan Mojica and Helibelton Palacios are pushing for spots within the facet.

As for Levante, Ruben Rochina is suspended because of the reserving that he picked up within the 1-0 defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday night time.

Jose Campana will once more miss out via harm, whereas Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja and Jorge Miramon are unlikely to be out there for choice.

Carlos Clerc is again after a suspension of his personal, although, and is predicted to return to the beginning XI, whereas Roger Marti and Jose Luis Morales placeholder picture ought to be again within the staff.

Elche attainable beginning lineup:

Gazzaniga; Palacios, Calvo, Gonzalez, Mojica; Guti, Marcone; Fidel, Morente, Josan; Boye

Levante attainable beginning lineup:

Cardenas; Coke, Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; De Frutos, Bardhi, Malsa, Melero; Marti, Morales

We are saying: Elche 1-1 Levante

Elche have solely been overwhelmed 4 instances within the league at dwelling this season, which is a powerful report contemplating their place within the desk. Levante are struggling for outcomes in the meanwhile, in the meantime, and we are able to see the hosts selecting up a share of the spoils this weekend.