Preview: Everton Vs. Man Utd | A Historic Saturday in Merseyside | April 9, 2022

In three days, Everton and Manchester United will meet for the hundredth time at one of the oldest stadiums in the Premier League: Goodison Park.

So far, the Red Devils have only played more games at Main Road (130) and Villa Park (105), excluding Old Trafford and Bank Street.

However, the team played 74 of those 130 home games, especially after World War II, when the club had to rent land to Manchester City. Something similar happened at Aston Villa’s home, which was used as a neutral ground for FA Cup matches.