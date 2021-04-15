Preview: Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sports activities Mole previews Friday’s Premier League conflict between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

Each Everton and Tottenham Hotspur might be seeking to give their hopes of ending in high 4 a lift once they meet at Goodison Park within the Premier League on Friday evening.

Everton are presently eighth within the desk, seven factors behind fourth-placed West Ham United, whereas Tottenham occupy seventh place, six factors off the Champions League positions.

Match preview

© Reuters

For lengthy levels of the season, Everton have been very a lot within the argument for a potential top-four end, however a disappointing run of kind on the worst potential time has seen the Toffees lose treasured floor.

Certainly, a run of 4 video games with no victory within the league – selecting up simply two factors within the course of – has left them down in eighth place, seven factors behind fourth-placed West Ham, albeit with a sport in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s facet suffered back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Burnley in direction of the beginning of March and have been frustratingly held by Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion of their final two encounters.

The Merseyside giants will view their subsequent two video games towards Tottenham and Arsenal as important to their probabilities of claiming a European place, and a top-four end might be potential in the event that they handle to select up most factors from their two fixtures with the North London giants.

Everton have misplaced seven of their 15 league video games at Goodison Park this time period, however they’ve already crushed Spurs twice this season – as soon as within the Premier League and as soon as within the FA Cup.

© Reuters

Tottenham, in the meantime, have solely gained considered one of their final 4 within the Premier League and can enter this match off the again of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho‘s facet took the lead towards the Crimson Devils via Son Heung-min, however a powerful second-half efficiency from the 20-time English champions noticed them emerge victorious.

Spurs will face Manchester Metropolis within the EFL Cup remaining on April 25, however they had been disappointingly knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb final month, and there may be large strain on the membership to say a Champions League spot for the 2021-22 marketing campaign.

Tottenham, as talked about, are presently seventh within the desk, six factors behind fourth-placed West Ham, however they don’t have a sport in hand on the Hammers and would drop all the way down to eighth in the event that they lose this match.

The North London membership have solely gained considered one of their final 5 matches in all competitions with Everton, whereas they’ve dropped factors in 9 of their 16 away league matches this time period.

Everton Premier League kind:

Everton kind (all competitions):

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League kind:

Tottenham Hotspur kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Workforce Information

© Reuters

Everton’s damage scenario will ease on Friday evening with Allan, Andre Gomes and Jordan Pickford all in rivalry to make their returns, a minimum of to the squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed out towards Brighton as a consequence of an abductor downside, although, and the England worldwide stays unavailable for choice, that means that James Rodriguez may once more be a part of Richarlison as a part of a entrance two.

Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are nonetheless injured, although, whereas Yerry Mina is now going through “just a few weeks” on the sidelines with an adductor situation.

Ancelotti must make a late test on Allan, however the Brazilian ought to return in the course of the park, with Mason Holgate dropping again into defence as a alternative for Mina.

As for Spurs, full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are each nonetheless unavailable for choice via damage, however the capital facet didn’t undergo any contemporary issues towards Man United final outing.

Mourinho may resolve to make modifications on Friday with Toby Alderweireld and Moussa Sissoko in line for recollects, with Younger Lo Celso and Eric Dier probably dropping out of the beginning XI.

Son and Harry Kane are sure starters within the remaining third, whereas Lucas Moura ought to once more get the nod in a ahead space, with Gareth Bale prone to be on the bench as soon as once more.

Everton potential beginning lineup:

Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane; Coleman, Allan, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Richarlison, Rodriguez

Tottenham Hotspur potential beginning lineup:

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Lucas, Ndombele, Son; Kane

We are saying: Everton 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The 2 groups performed out a 1-1 draw once they final locked horns at Goodison Park within the Premier League in November 2019, and we’re backing the identical scoreline on this event. A degree wouldn’t assist both when it comes to their top-four ambitions, however we’re discovering it powerful to separate them right here.