Preview: Famalicao vs. Portimonense – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Famalicao and Portimonense, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Famalicao will look to stretch their unbeaten run to 5 video games on Sunday, after they play host to Portimonense.

The house facet have moved thirteenth spot within the Primeira Liga desk having picked up eight factors from their final 4 league outings, whereas Portimonense come into this recreation having secured their first back-to-back victories of the season.

Match preview

© Reuters

Famalicao confronted a tricky check final trip of their bid to construct their longest unbeaten run of the season, as they travelled to the Estadio Jose Alvalade to tackle league leaders Sporting Lisbon.

The hosts took the lead by former Famalicao ahead Pedro Goncalves, however Anderson instantly added an equaliser and Fama had been capable of maintain onto a commendable level.

That adopted consecutive dominant victories, as Ivo Vieira‘s males thrashed fellow strugglers Maritimo 4-0 and defeated fifth-placed Pacos de Ferreira 2-0.

Vieira was introduced into the membership in March with the facet sat within the computerized relegation zone, however he has been capable of shortly reverse their fortunes with two wins and two spectacular attracts in his first 4 video games on the helm.

Consequently, Fama have massively boosted their probabilities of survival, now sitting three factors forward of Maritimo within the relegation playoff place and 5 factors above the automated drop zone.

Vieira will know that their work is much from over but although, and he might be eager for his facet to proceed their sturdy run to extend that hole between themselves and the underside three.

They tackle a Portimonense facet who’ve additionally hit a stable run of type, recording consecutive league victories for the primary time this season.

Each of these victories had been notably dominant for Paulo Sergio‘s facet, most just lately beating sixth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes 3-0 because of targets from Lucas Possignolo, Dener Clemente and Beto.

Earlier than that, the Algarve outfit recorded an attention-grabbing 5-1 away victory over basement facet Nacional, as Luquinha, Fali Cande and Fabricio all obtained on the scoresheet alongside a Beto brace.

These two victories have seen Portimonense transfer quickly up the Primeira Liga desk, now sitting in ninth place having beforehand been concerned within the battle for survival.

Equally to Sunday’s opponents, Sergio’s are something however protected but although, and they are going to be cautious of a defeat which may drag them again down into the relegation scrap.

Famalicao Primeira Liga type:

Portimonense Primeira Liga type:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

Famalicao will come into this recreation with out centre-back Riccieli, who will serve a suspension after choosing up his fifth yellow card of the season within the latest draw with Sporting Lisbon.

Nonetheless, they did welcome Gustavo Assuncao again from his suspension final trip, boosting Vieira’s midfield choices.

Anderson will lead the road with confidence, having netted a formidable tally of 5 targets in his final 4 league outings.

Sergio may decide to stay with the identical lineup which has secured back-to-back dominant victories.

Nonetheless, he did change the form of his facet for the sport towards Vitoria de Guimaraes, shifting Willyan into midfield to hitch Dener Clemente and Luquinha.

That left Lucas Possignolo and Mauricio Antonio to accomplice up on the coronary heart of a again 4, and the pair secured a clear sheet.

On the different finish of the pitch, Beto will lead the road, having netted three targets within the final two video games to take his tally to 10 league targets for the season.

Famalicao potential beginning lineup:

Junior; Figueiras, Patrick, Queiros, Vinegar; Assuncao, Ugarte, Rodrigues; Dias, Anderson, Jaime

Portimonense potential beginning lineup:

Samuel; Moufi, Possignolo, Antonio, Anzai; Willyan, Clemente; Boa Morte, Luquinha, Anderson; Beto

We are saying: Famalicao 1-1 Portimonense

With two sides coming into Sunday’s recreation in encouraging runs of type, we see them sharing the factors on the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Neither crew will need to threat struggling a defeat which may put them again at risk, and we count on Anderson and Beto to every discover the web to earn a degree for his or her respective sides.