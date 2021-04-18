Preview: FC Koln vs. RB Leipzig

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Bundesliga conflict between FC Koln and RB Leipzig, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

FC Koln host RB Leipzig within the Bundesliga on Tuesday, with time working out for the hosts to mount an escape from relegation.

Leipzig, in the meantime, appeared to see their slim title hopes come to an finish on the weekend after league leaders Bayern Munich opened up a seven-point hole on the prime of the desk.

Match preview

On present type, Koln look destined for his or her sixth relegation to the second tier of German soccer in solely the final 22 seasons, with Markus Gisdol‘s aspect now 4 factors from security after their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on the weekend.

Regardless of having extra photographs and possession than Die Werkself, Koln failed to put a glove on their opponents, testing Lukas Hradecky on solely two events throughout the 90 minutes.

Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby each proved a menace with their tempo and dribbling as they so usually do, however on this event the pair of Leverkusen wingers each had devastating finish product to go alongside their youthful exuberance as Bailey bagged a brace and Diaby scored from his new wing-back position.

Koln would require a a lot improved efficiency to face an opportunity towards a Leipzig aspect much more able to taking the sport away from them, however a file of solely eight factors from 14 residence matches within the league this season will do little to supply them with a lot confidence of recording an upset.

Leipzig, in the meantime, stumbled to a 0-0 draw at residence to Hoffenheim on Friday, which allowed Bayern to maneuver considerably nearer to a ninth successive Bundesliga title after they defeated Wolfsburg 3-2 on Saturday.

Seven factors with solely 5 matches remaining is a spot which can virtually definitely not be bridged, notably with the Bavarians not having Champions League soccer to take care of after their quarter-final exit to Paris Saint-Germain final week.

Regardless of dominating the possession and shot depend, Julian Nagelsmann‘s aspect couldn’t discover the breakthrough towards a cussed Hoffenheim rearguard, with Sebastian Hoeness teaching the guests to their second successive goalless draw as he desperately makes an attempt to maneuver them away from the relegation zone.

All shouldn’t be misplaced for Nagelsmann and his aspect, although, with a DFB-Pokal semi ultimate towards Werder Bremen on the finish of the month offering them with a improbable alternative of placing their first ever main trophy within the cupboard.

FC Koln Bundesliga type:

RB Leipzig Bundesliga type:

RB Leipzig type (all competitions):

Group Information

Koln are set to be with out Sweden striker Sebastian Andersson for the remainder of the marketing campaign after the ahead sustained a knee damage.

Jan Thielmann may imminently return to first-team motion after recovering from a muscle damage however he’s unlikely to be thrown in towards Leipzig, whereas Ismail Jakobs may very well be out till early Could with an ankle challenge.

Gisdol could also be tempted at hand joint-top goalscorer Elvis rexhbecaj a begin, with Florian Kainz probably dropping to the bench, whereas Ondrej Duda will return to the primary XI having served his one-match suspension within the defeat to Leverkusen.

Leipzig, in the meantime, welcomed Dayot upamecano and Angelino again to their beginning XI on Hoffenheim on Friday after their latest damage issues, with each probably requested to go once more on Tuesday.

Justin Kluivert, Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai all stay sidelined, nonetheless, with Leipzig followers notably eager to see the Hungary winger recuperate within the coming weeks with a view to make his debut for the membership.

One in all Yussuf Poulsen or Alexander Sorloth will virtually definitely lead the road after Nagelsmann’s striker-less system did not muster a objective towards Hoffenheim, with Emil Forsberg prone to be the attacking midfielder to return out of the aspect.

FC Koln attainable beginning lineup:

Horn; Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach; Skhiri, Hector; Wolf, Meyer, Rexhbecaj; Duda

RB Leipzig attainable beginning lineup:

Gulasci; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo; Sorloth

We are saying: FC Koln 0-2 RB Leipzig

Leipzig possess the most effective defensive file within the Bundesliga this season, which doesn’t spell excellent news for a Koln aspect struggling to attain objectives for the time being.

In reality, offering they’re totally recent and targeted, Die Roten Bullen ought to have far an excessive amount of high quality for his or her opponents, with a defeat edging Koln nearer to a different relegation.