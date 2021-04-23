Preview: FC Twente vs. FC Utrecht

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Eredivisie conflict between FC Twente and FC Utrecht, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

FC Twente lock horns with FC Utrecht on the Grolsch Veste Stadium on Sunday seeking to finish a run of seven video games and not using a win.

The away facet are unbeaten of their final six video games on the highway, and they’ll purpose to increase that run with a purpose to sustain with their rivals within the race for European qualification.

Match preview

© Reuters

Twente had been defeated for the second sport in a row as they misplaced 1-0 towards PEC Zwolle on the MAC³PARK Stadion on Saturday.

The sport was determined 10 minutes earlier than half time when Virgil Misidjan ended a four-game barren run along with his fourth aim of the season.

That defeat left Ron jans‘s males in ninth place, seven factors away from the playoff locations with 5 video games left to play.

The Tukkers now have a mountain to climb if they’re to usurp the likes of Utrecht and Groningen and safe a spot in Europe subsequent time period.

Within the meantime, the target is claiming all three factors towards a facet who’ve crushed them in every of the final two conferences together with October’s reverse fixture on the Stadion Galgenwaard.

Utrecht turned the primary crew to cease Ajax from successful a league sport in seven weeks by claiming a formidable 1-1 draw on Thursday on the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

Simon Gustafson opened the scoring from the penalty spot after good work from Gyrano Church, however Edson alvarez made the Eredivisie leaders’ second-half stress rely with an equaliser twenty minutes from time.

Rene Hake‘s males are nonetheless on the right track to complete in seventh place at the very least as they presently maintain a five-point buffer over Heracles in eighth.

Journeys to Twente in current occasions have usually been disagreeable for the guests who’ve misplaced 5 of their final seven video games.

The Domstedelingen have the fifth-best away report within the division, and they are going to be out for one more fruitful outing on the highway.

FC Twente Eredivisie kind:

FC Utrecht Eredivisie format:

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

Christopher Mamengi is nearing a comeback later within the month after lacking the final 10 weeks of motion as a result of an ankle damage that he picked up whereas on responsibility with the reserve crew.

Justin Hoogma may even be unavailable for the guests as he works his means again to full health following his restoration from a knee downside.

Bart Ramselaar was subbed off with a head damage versus ADO Den Haag two weeks in the past, and he’s anticipated to play no half on this weekend’s sport.

Twente’s Julio Pleguezuelo and Vaclav Cerny picked up season-ending knee accidents in February, ruling them out for this one.

Brama route is the ultimate absentee for the hosts as he stays sidelined with a leg damage by way of which he has missed the final two matches.

FC Twente doable beginning lineup:

Dumb; Slender, Pierie, Dumic, Ebuehi; Roemeratoe, Bosch, Zerrouki; Many, Danilo, Van Leeuwen

FC Utrecht doable beginning lineup:

Oelschlagel; Warmerdam, Janssen, Van der Maarel, Ter Avest; Van Overeem, Van de Streek, Maher; Boussaid, Church, Gustafson

We are saying: FC Twente 1-3 FC Utrecht

Either side are nonetheless in with a shout within the race to safe continental soccer for subsequent season, so nothing however three factors will do for both crew. The guests come into this one in higher kind, and we’re tipping them to hold the day.