Preview: Flamengo vs. Union La Calera

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Flamengo and Union La Calera, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Flamengo welcome Chilean outfit Union La Calera to Brazil on Tuesday, as the perimeters battle for the highest spots in group G of the Liberators cup.

The Brazilian outfit kicked off their marketing campaign with a 3-2 win over Velez Sarsfield final day out, whereas the guests drew their opening sport 2-2 with LDU Quito

Match preview

Flamengo recorded an essential victory within the first sport of their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign, once they travelled to Argentina to tackle Velez Sarsfield.

The hosts took the lead on two separate events by Lucas janson, however targets from William Arao and Gabriel Barbosa drew Flamengo degree earlier than Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted the profitable aim with 10 minutes to go.

They adopted that up with a league win final day out, as Michael and Vitinho fired Rogerio Ceni‘s aspect to a 2-1 house victory over Volta Redonda.

That cemented their spot on the prime of the Carioca Serie A desk, that means they now go into the semi-final stage to once more tackle Volta Retonda, who completed fourth.

Nonetheless, their consideration will stay on the Copa Libertadores, as they appear to spice up their probabilities of lifting the trophy for the third time of their historical past.

The latest glory got here in 2019, as a late Gabriel Barbosa brace fired Flamengo to a 2-1 victory over River Plate within the remaining.

They tackle a Union La Calera aspect who will likely be seeking to put their first win of the marketing campaign on the board after a draw final day out.

Andres Vilches gave the Chilean aspect the lead on two separate events, however a Billy Arce brace for LDU Quito noticed the sport end degree.

They suffered a slim defeat final day out once they returned to league motion, as a Marcelo larrondo aim within the 76th minute fired O’Higgins to a 1-0 victory.

Luca Marcogiuseppe‘s aspect will now look to bounce again from that defeat with a win which might see them leapfrog Flamengo within the group and transfer into the highest two, as they purpose to ebook their spot within the remaining 16.

Flamengo Copa Libertadores kind:

Flamengo kind (all competitions):

Union La Calera Copa Libertadores kind:

Union La Calera kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

Gabriel Barbosa was the hero in Flamengo’s 2019 Copa Libertadores victory, and he will likely be a key man once more this yr, main the road for Rogerio Ceni’s aspect.

He could have loads of help in assault, as he’s anticipated to associate Bruno Henrique, with the help of Everton Ribeiro and Giorgian de Arrascaeta from midfield.

In the meantime, Vitinho will likely be pushing for a beginning spot after his profitable aim within the final league sport.

The core of that 2019 aspect will once more characteristic on Tuesday, with De Arrascaeta, Ribeiro, Gerson, William Arao and Felipe Luis all nonetheless taking part in key roles.

Luca Marcogiuseppe rested nearly all of his key gamers for the latest league sport towards O’Higgins, with Tuesday’s essential sport in thoughts.

Which means the likes of Andres Vilches, Jeisson Vargas, Gonzalo Castellani and Simon Ramirez ought to all return to the beginning XI with contemporary legs.

Vilches will lead the road, having netted a brace within the opening draw with LDU Quito.

Flamengo potential beginning lineup:

Alves; Isla, Arao, Henrique, Luis; Diego, Gerson; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Henrique, Barbosa

Union La Calera potential beginning lineup:

Arias; Ramirez, C Vilches, Garcia, Oyanedel; Reyes, Castellani, Wiemberg; Vargas; To Vilches, Rivero

We are saying: Flamengo 2-0 Union La Calera

The Brazilian giants ought to have too mich for his or her opponents on Tuesday, and we see them constructing on their robust kind to kick the Copa Libertadores marketing campaign off with back-to-back victories.