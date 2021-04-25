LATEST

Preview: Flamengo vs. Union La Calera

Avatar
By
Posted on
SM words green background

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Flamengo and Union La Calera, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Flamengo welcome Chilean outfit Union La Calera to Brazil on Tuesday, as the perimeters battle for the highest spots in group G of the Liberators cup.

The Brazilian outfit kicked off their marketing campaign with a 3-2 win over Velez Sarsfield final day out, whereas the guests drew their opening sport 2-2 with LDU Quito

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Staff Information
3 We are saying: Flamengo 2-0 Union La Calera
4 High tip

Match preview

Flamengo recorded an essential victory within the first sport of their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign, once they travelled to Argentina to tackle Velez Sarsfield.

The hosts took the lead on two separate events by Lucas janson, however targets from William Arao and Gabriel Barbosa drew Flamengo degree earlier than Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted the profitable aim with 10 minutes to go.

They adopted that up with a league win final day out, as Michael and Vitinho fired Rogerio Ceni‘s aspect to a 2-1 house victory over Volta Redonda.

That cemented their spot on the prime of the Carioca Serie A desk, that means they now go into the semi-final stage to once more tackle Volta Retonda, who completed fourth.

Nonetheless, their consideration will stay on the Copa Libertadores, as they appear to spice up their probabilities of lifting the trophy for the third time of their historical past.

The latest glory got here in 2019, as a late Gabriel Barbosa brace fired Flamengo to a 2-1 victory over River Plate within the remaining.

They tackle a Union La Calera aspect who will likely be seeking to put their first win of the marketing campaign on the board after a draw final day out.

Andres Vilches gave the Chilean aspect the lead on two separate events, however a Billy Arce brace for LDU Quito noticed the sport end degree.

They suffered a slim defeat final day out once they returned to league motion, as a Marcelo larrondo aim within the 76th minute fired O’Higgins to a 1-0 victory.

Luca Marcogiuseppe‘s aspect will now look to bounce again from that defeat with a win which might see them leapfrog Flamengo within the group and transfer into the highest two, as they purpose to ebook their spot within the remaining 16.

Flamengo Copa Libertadores kind:

Flamengo kind (all competitions):

Union La Calera Copa Libertadores kind:

Union La Calera kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

Gabriel Barbosa was the hero in Flamengo’s 2019 Copa Libertadores victory, and he will likely be a key man once more this yr, main the road for Rogerio Ceni’s aspect.

He could have loads of help in assault, as he’s anticipated to associate Bruno Henrique, with the help of Everton Ribeiro and Giorgian de Arrascaeta from midfield.

In the meantime, Vitinho will likely be pushing for a beginning spot after his profitable aim within the final league sport.

The core of that 2019 aspect will once more characteristic on Tuesday, with De Arrascaeta, Ribeiro, Gerson, William Arao and Felipe Luis all nonetheless taking part in key roles.

Luca Marcogiuseppe rested nearly all of his key gamers for the latest league sport towards O’Higgins, with Tuesday’s essential sport in thoughts.

Which means the likes of Andres Vilches, Jeisson Vargas, Gonzalo Castellani and Simon Ramirez ought to all return to the beginning XI with contemporary legs.

Vilches will lead the road, having netted a brace within the opening draw with LDU Quito.

Flamengo potential beginning lineup:
Alves; Isla, Arao, Henrique, Luis; Diego, Gerson; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Henrique, Barbosa

Union La Calera potential beginning lineup:
Arias; Ramirez, C Vilches, Garcia, Oyanedel; Reyes, Castellani, Wiemberg; Vargas; To Vilches, Rivero

We are saying: Flamengo 2-0 Union La Calera

The Brazilian giants ought to have too mich for his or her opponents on Tuesday, and we see them constructing on their robust kind to kick the Copa Libertadores marketing campaign off with back-to-back victories.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting over 2.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this sport and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer suggestions.Over 2.5:information

ID:444833:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9190:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
58
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
55
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top