Preview: Genoa vs. Benevento – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Serie A conflict between Genoa and Benevento, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Genoa and Benevento head into Wednesday’s fixture on the Luigi Ferraris Stadium having misplaced their final two fixtures in Serie A.

Regardless of beginning the sport 4 locations adrift of their hosts, Benevento will transfer forward of their Thirteenth-placed opponents in the event that they document most factors.

Match preview

Sitting as near mid-table as they’re to the relegation zone, Genoa may very well be forgiven for considering that they’re on the point of securing their top-flight standing for an additional 12 months.

Nonetheless, with two factors separating 5 groups between Thirteenth and seventeenth, Davide Ballardini‘s facet can ill-afford any slip-ups in the event that they wish to take pleasure in a stress-free finish to the marketing campaign.

Genoa have given stable accounts of themselves in away defeats at Juventus and AC Milan, however a failure to gather any factors from that double-header has solely given encouragement to the chasing pack.

Whereas Genoa’s run-in is extra beneficial than those in entrance of their rivals, they’ve now solely received as soon as in 10 matches, that victory coming away at struggling Parma.

On a constructive observe, Il Grifone have scored of their final 5 matches, with Mattia Destro and Gianluca Scamacca sharing 5 targets between them.

Like their hosts, Benevento have solely posted one victory in current months, their solitary success in 15 encounters coming away at champions Juventus.

However, Filippo Inzaghi‘s group have managed to remain above the underside three, leaving them ready the place success on Wednesday night time might dramatically enhance their probabilities of staying on this division.

Inzaghi would have been impressed by the character proven towards Lazio, his gamers combating again from 3-0 all the way down to 4-3 earlier than finally conceding a late fifth.

With house video games towards two of the underside three nonetheless to come back, Gli Stregoni won’t panic in the event that they document a 3rd successive defeat on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, with journeys to Milan and Atalanta BC on their upcoming schedule, Inzaghi will demand a efficiency just like the one which was sufficient to earn a 2-0 win within the reverse fixture again in December.

Crew Information

Inzaghi will virtually actually make a lot of modifications to his Benevento XI after their gradual begin at Lazio.

Nicolas Viola ought to come into central midfield, whereas Iago Falque might be thought of for a task within the remaining third.

Gianluca Lapadula may return to the group in assault, taking the place of Adolfo Gaich.

Ballardini switched to a 3-5-2 formation on the weekend, citing a scarcity of obtainable full-backs for his change in ways.

Davide Biraschi might come into the group at proper wing-back, however Destro and Scamacca ought to maintain their spots forward of Marko Pjaca.

Genoa potential beginning lineup:

Perin; Goldaniga, Radovanovic, Masiello; Biraschi, Zajc, Badelj, Strootman, Cassata; Proper, Scamacca

Benevento potential beginning lineup:

Montipo; Depaoli, Glik, Barba, Letizia; Ionita, Viola, Improta; Insigne, Sau; Lapadula

We are saying: Genoa 1-1 Benevento

With each side nonetheless concerned in a relegation battle, don’t anticipate both supervisor to call an attack-minded group. However, a aggressive draw might nonetheless be performed out, a end result which might increase their hopes of survival.