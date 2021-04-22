Preview: Genoa vs. Spezia – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Serie A conflict between Genoa and Spezia, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Locked collectively on 33 factors within the decrease reaches of the Serie A standings, Ligurian rivals Genoa and Spice meet on Saturday, with each side seeking a win to seal survival.

After hanging on for a well-known draw versus champions-elect Inter in midweek, the guests will face a house aspect who’ve gained solely as soon as in 11 matches.

Match preview

The continuing Indian summer season being loved by Euros-bound ahead Goran Pandev continued in midweek, because the North Macedonian worldwide’s brace helped Genoa battle again twice in opposition to fellow bottom-half battlers Benevento.

A flurry of targets within the first 20 minutes noticed the edges go in 2-2 at half-time, with neither capable of web a winner within the second interval – leaving the Grifone nonetheless glancing over their shoulder on the Serie A drop zone forward of one other essential conflict this weekend.

Although Genoa’s run-in seems to learn extra favourably than these going through most of their rivals, they’ve now solely gained as soon as up to now two months – that victory coming away at Serie B-bound Parma.

Simply 5 factors above Seventeenth-placed Cagliari going into the league’s thirty third spherical of 38, Davide Ballardini‘s aspect face one other potential six-pointer in opposition to Spezia on Saturday and only a fifth win of a tough marketing campaign at Stadio Luigi Ferraris might show invaluable.

Having celebrated his one centesimal recreation in command of the membership earlier this month – in his fourth spell there for the reason that 2010-11 season – Ballardini has proved himself one thing of a fire-fighting specialist in avoiding demotion, however would now dearly love to begin planning for subsequent season within the high flight.

Spezia’s final victory on this explicit Ligurian derby dates again to 2006 – although the 2 sides have not often clashed since then resulting from occupying totally different leagues.

As Genoa took the spoils within the first-ever Serie A gathering between the golf equipment late final yr, Vincenzo Italiano‘s crew will hope that belated revenge cannot solely give them native bragging rights, however spare them a nervous conclusion to a profitable debut season.

The Bianconeri’s outstanding 1-1 draw with league leaders Inter in midweek noticed them inch 5 factors above the underside three heading into the ultimate 5 video games, and was achieved regardless of solely registering one shot on aim and having only a third of the possession.

Solely a uncommon Samir Handanovic error helped them take an surprising lead at Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday, as Inter noticed two ‘targets’ dominated out resulting from tight offside calls late on. Nonetheless, one other level taken from the highest two – after the memorable victory over Milan in February – retains Italiano and firm in rivalry to lengthen their top-flight keep.

Nonetheless, of their final 5 video games performed away from house, Spezia have been crushed on every event – with consecutive defeats in opposition to Bologna, Lazio, Atalanta, Juventus and Fiorentina skewering hopes of a outstanding top-half end. In addition they have the fourth-worst rearguard within the league this time period – with 60 targets now conceded: higher solely than Parma, Benevento and Crotone.

Having not repeated their earlier end in any of their final eleven matches, the possibilities of the Aquilotti drawing in Genoa could also be slim, however a degree can be gratefully acquired by each side.

Genoa Serie A kind:

Spezia Serie A kind:

Group Information

Genoa head coach Davide Ballardini shall be with out the suspended Ivan Radovanovic for the go to of their native rivals, so veteran centre-back Cristian Zapata is anticipated to fill in alongside Domenico Criscito and Andrea Masiello within the hosts’ three-man defence.

Wing-back Luca Pellegrini – on mortgage from Juventus – continues to be absent, so Davide Zappacosta ought to proceed on the left flank of Ballardini’s 3-5-2.

As ever, there’s a lot competitors for a spot within the Grifone’s entrance pairing, with much-admired Gianluca Scamacca set to be joined by any considered one of high scorer Mattia Destro, midweek saviour Goran Pandev – if match to begin twice within the house of some days – or outdoors guess Eldor Shomurodov.

Spezia, in the meantime, take the quick journey to Marassi with few damage considerations to deal with and should solely rotate to spare legs ran ragged by Inter on Wednesday.

In midfield, the apparently untouchable Giulio Maggiore could possibly be joined by contemporary faces Tommaso pobega and Leo Sena, with Matteo Ricci and Nahuel Estevez probably sitting out.

Prime scorer M’Bala Nzola has been experiencing a aim drought of late, however continues to be favorite to begin within the centre of the guests’ customary attacking trident. Daniele Verde might be a part of him from out huge, with Kevin Agudelo‘s place most in danger from the previous Roma man.

Genoa doable beginning lineup:

Perin; Masiello, Zapata, Criscito; Biraschi, Strootman, Badelj, Zajc, Zappacosta; Proper, Scamacca

Spezia doable beginning lineup:

Provedel; Ferrer, Erlic, Ismajli, Marchizza; Main, Ricci, Pobega; Inexperienced, Nzola, Farias

We are saying: Genoa 2-1 Spezia

Although they’ve delighted followers and neutrals alike with their refreshing way of living within the Italian elite, Spezia’s flaky defence has undermined a lot of their good work within the ultimate third.

Genoa’s putting choices have tended to attain in streaks, so maybe Pandev or Destro can profit from target-man Gianluca Scamacca’s bodily presence to strike on multiple event and seal only a second win in 12.