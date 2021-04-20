Preview: Gil Vicente vs. Famalicao

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s Primeira Liga conflict between Gil Vicente and Famalicao, together with predictions, staff information and doable lineups.

Famalicao are hovering perilously near the relegation zone heading into Thursday night’s Primeira Liga conflict with mid-table Gil Vicente at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

The guests misplaced for the primary time in 5 video games final trip, whereas Gil Vicente gained away at Benfica to proceed their ascent up the division.

Match preview

Ivo Vieira‘s aspect strengthened their survival prospects thanks to 2 wins and two attracts in 4 matches heading into Sunday’s conflict with Portimonense.

Nonetheless, Beto‘s aim on the finish of the primary half proved the distinction in that one, which means Famalicao missed out on an opportunity to place additional distance between themselves and hazard.

As it’s, Famalicenses are 5 factors above the automated relegation locations and three factors above Maritimo within the relegation playoff zone.

Vieira’s males nonetheless have work to do, then, however that is going to be a really powerful fixture to say any factors from if Gil Vicente’s latest kind is something to go by.

The Roosters have gained 4 of their final 5 video games, the exception being a 2-1 residence loss to Moreirense of their most up-to-date residence match.

Nonetheless, they adopted that up with a shock 2-1 victory at third-placed Benfica on Saturday by means of targets from Antoine Leautey and Lourency to Estadio da Luz.

Ricardo Soares‘s aspect are actually eleventh within the Primeira Liga desk, seven factors above the ultimate relegation spot and the identical distance off a European berth.

Gil Vicente don’t precisely have the most effective of residence data, nevertheless, profitable simply two of their final 9 at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos and shedding six of these.

Famalicao, by comparability, have misplaced solely one in every of their final 4 away video games, together with a reputable 1-1 draw at Sporting Lisbon final trip on their travels.

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga kind:

Famalicao Primeira Liga kind:

Staff Information

Gil Vicente have close to sufficient a fully-fit squad to select from, with Miullen their solely confirmed absentee and Joao Afonso carrying a knock.

Ruben Fernandes began on the again towards Benfica, however Soares might elect to herald Ygor Nogueira for Thursday’s conflict.

After netting in that win in Lisbon, Leautey and Lourency appear sure to get the nod both aspect of Pedro Marques.

As for the guests, they’re with out Srdjan Babic and Ivo Rodrigues for this journey to Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Riccieli is battling Diogo Queiros for a beginning spot in defence, with the latter getting the nod towards Portimonense final trip.

Gil Vicente doable beginning lineup:

Denis; Pereira, Nogueira, Rodrigao, Talocha; Carvalho, Mineiro, Pedrinho; Leautey, Marques, Lourency

Famalicao doable beginning lineup:

Junior; Figueiras, William, Riccieli, Vinagre; Pepe, Assuncao, Ugarte; Dias, Silva, Jaime

We are saying: Gil Vicente 1-1 Famalicao

Gil Vicente have been on a very good run of kind and are nearly in competition for a European spot, whereas Famalicao may very well be dragged into the underside three with defeat right here.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t fairly inform the entire story because the hosts have an underwhelming document on their very own patch, so we’re backing Famalicao to select up a beneficial away level.