Preview: Granada vs. Eibar – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s La Liga conflict between Granada and Eibar, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Two groups pining for 3 factors for solely totally different causes lock horns in Thursday’s La Liga battle as Granada welcome Eibar to the New Los Carmenes Stadium.

The hosts final took to the pitch for his or her Europa League quarter-final defeat to Manchester United, whereas Eibar had been swept apart by Atletico Madrid in a 5-0 defeat on the weekend.

Match preview

Making an attempt to get one over Manchester United within the Europa League quarter-finals was a bridge too far for La Liga shock bundle Granada, who had been despatched packing by the Crimson Devils 4-0 on mixture after 2-0 defeats at residence and away.

In final Thursday’s second leg, Edinson Cavani took simply six minutes to interrupt the impasse for the Crimson Devils – whose participation within the semi-finals is now in jeopardy following the announcement of a European Tremendous League – and a late Jesus Vallejo personal objective confirmed Granada’s inevitable exit from continental competitors.

Nevertheless, Diego Martinez‘s aspect are nonetheless in with a preventing likelihood of flying the Spanish flag excessive in Europe once more subsequent season, as a slender 2-1 success over Actual Valladolid final outing within the league sees them stay in eighth spot – eight factors adrift of the European locations with a sport in hand on the groups above them.

Granada have managed to win simply three of their final 12 in La Liga, however they are going to be determined to make the most of Actual Sociedad and Actual Betis’ personal struggles to upset the European apple cart, even when their league-high 50 targets conceded stays some extent of concern for the much-admired Martinez.

The hosts have solely managed to string back-to-back league wins collectively on two events this season, however they’ve misplaced simply 4 of their final 16 top-flight video games on residence soil and certainly can’t envisage a slip up towards Eibar and their dismal winless streak.

Eibar supporters might have been feeling optimistic a few respectable scoreline towards an Atletico aspect with out Luis Suarez and Joao Felix, however Diego Simeone‘s attacking crop discovered their finest capturing boots and thrashed the basement aspect 5-0 on the Wanda Metropolitano.

Strike companions Joaquin Correa and Marcos Llorente placeholder picture each netted braces whereas Yannick Carrasco additionally acquired in on the act, and that drubbing leaves Eibar firmly rooted to the underside of the desk with 23 factors – 4 adrift of security with seven video games left to play – and Jose Luis Mendilibar‘s aspect have now did not win any of their final 14 matches within the league.

As Mendilibar approaches the ultimate stretch of the season – and if latest experiences are correct, his last few video games in control of Eibar – he should be conscious that no workforce in La Liga historical past with 23 factors or fewer after 31 matches has managed to keep away from the drop, so Eibar will both make historical past or observe within the footsteps of the relegated groups of years passed by.

This week’s guests are additionally winless in 11 on the highway since a 2-0 success at Actual Betis on November 30, and having failed to attain in 4 of their final 5 La Liga video games away from residence, they might show simple pickings for Granada until Mendilibar can one way or the other spark a revival on the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Current historical past means that such a situation is solely attainable, as Eibar’s solely win for the reason that flip of the 12 months was a 2-0 residence victory over Granada, and the guests have prevailed of their final three journeys to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, whereas Granada have tried and failed 9 instances to get the higher of their opponents since 2014.

Granada La Liga type:

Granada type (all competitions):

Eibar La Liga type:

Workforce Information

Granada ahead Luis Suarez was cautioned for the fifth time this season towards Valladolid and can play no half on this fixture, however Roberto Soldado makes a well timed return from a ban of his personal to spearhead the hosts’ assault, whereas Quini and Religion Vico can be found after lacking the journey to Previous Trafford as a consequence of ineligibility.

Maxime Gonalons lasted simply 32 minutes at Previous Trafford earlier than being pressured off with a shoulder harm, however the issue is regarded as a minor one and he needs to be superb for this sport, whereas Alberto Soro may additionally return from a knee sprain after collaborating in full coaching.

Chelsea loanee Kenedy shook off an ankle downside in time to line up at Previous Trafford, however the winger’s latest sprain is anticipated to rule him out of this sport, and an injury-hit Granada may also cope with out Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla and Neyder lozano this week.

Eibar will welcome Pope Diop again from suspension, and he ought to make an instantaneous return to the engine room, which means that 21-year-old Miguel Atienza is anticipated to make method.

Extremely-rated Sevilla loanee Bryan Gil might not be able to return from his thigh harm simply but, so Kevin Rodrigues ought to proceed out vast in the meanwhile, though Gil is reportedly decided to play.

Three regulars in Yoshinori Muto, Pedro Bigas and Eduardo Exposito occupy spots within the Eibar remedy room, though the trio ought to make their returns earlier than the top of the month.

Granada attainable beginning lineup:

Silva; Foulquier, Sanchez, Vallejo, Quini; Eteki, Herrera; Doorways, Vico, Machis; Soldier

Eibar attainable beginning lineup:

Dmitrovic; Pozo, Oliveira, Burgos, Angel; Diop; Inui, A. Garcia, Alvarez, Rodrigues; Ok. Garcia

We are saying: Granada 2-1 Eibar

Eibar have been Granada’s bogey workforce in latest La Liga seasons, and Mendilibar’s present crop will hope to take inspiration from their latest successes towards the European hopefuls.

Despite the fact that the hosts haven’t lined themselves in glory for the reason that flip of the 12 months, they’ve had extra time to arrange for this encounter and are anticipated to lengthen Eibar’s painful winless streak, so we will solely again Martinez’s aspect to say all three factors.