Preview: Hamilton Academical vs. Motherwell

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership conflict between Hamilton Academical and Motherwell, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Basement membership Hamilton Academical host Motherwell within the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, hoping for a win which can allow them to climb out of the underside two for the primary time in over a month.

The Accies have claimed three factors in solely one in all their final 13 league matches, whereas the Steelmen have received three of their final 4 video games within the top-flight.

Match preview

Following their third spherical exit within the Scottish Cup originally of April, Hamilton misplaced 1-0 at residence to Dundee United simply over every week in the past.

Marc McNulty‘s sixth minute strike was sufficient to seal a slender victory for the Tangerines and that end result leaves Brian Rice‘s facet two factors adrift on the backside of the Scottish Premiership.

The final 5 top-flight seasons have seen Hamilton end no increased than tenth within the desk and with solely 4 video games left to play, it’s virtually sure that they’re to stay within the backside three this marketing campaign.

Ending in tenth can be sufficient to outlive, though they’re at present three factors behind Ross County, who they face away from residence in three weeks’ time.

Wednesday’s encounter with Motherwell will probably be one which the Accies welcome, as they’re unbeaten of their final 5 Scottish Premiership conferences in opposition to them, successful every of the final three this marketing campaign by an combination scoreline of 8-1.

Hamilton have, nevertheless, did not win any of their final seven league video games which is at present the longest winless run on this season’s top-flight.

Victory in midweek may transfer Rice’s males off the underside of the desk and as much as tenth if each Ross County and Kilmarnock have been to lose their matches.

Motherwell managed to progress from the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup final weekend, however solely simply as they have been compelled to penalties by Championship outfit Greenock Morton.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the sport got here to life in extra-time and led to dramatic trend as Stephen O’Donnell‘s 121st minute strike from exterior the realm was cancelled out two minutes later by Marcus Fjortoft‘s header from a nook.

Nevertheless, it was the Premiership facet who got here out on high, as O’Donnell transformed the Steelmen’s fifth profitable penalty, following Sean McGinty‘s effort which was saved by Liam Kelly, sending the hosts into the quarter-finals, the place they are going to face Hibernian on Saturday.

Motherwell now flip their focus again to the Scottish Premiership and supervisor Graham Alexander will really feel that yet another victory ought to all however verify their top-flight standing for an additional season.

The Steelmen have struggled in latest conferences in opposition to the Accies however their final win in opposition to them was away from residence, successful 3-1 in August 2019.

Motherwell completed third within the Scottish Premiership final season and though they’ll solely end as excessive as seventh this marketing campaign, securing a win on Wednesday would assist them keep heading in the right direction to match and even higher final 12 months’s factors whole of 46.

Hamilton Academical Scottish Premiership type:

Hamilton Academical type (all competitions):

Motherwell Scottish Premiership type:

Motherwell type (all competitions):

Group Information

Hamilton stay with out winger David Templeton (groin) and midfielder Lewis Smith (hamstring) by damage.

Rice may keep on with a again three of Jamie Hamilton, Aaron Martin and Brian Easton, whereas wing-backs Lee Hodson and Scott McMann are each anticipated to maintain their locations within the first XI.

Bruce Anderson began as a lone striker in opposition to Dundee United with Kyle Munro taking part in in behind, however because the Accies have scored solely three objectives of their final seven matches, Rice might determine to start out both Callum Smith or David Moyo in help of Anderson.

For Motherwell, Alexander may make a few adjustments to clean up his facet for Wednesday’s match.

Centre-back Bevis Mugabi has not began a recreation because the 4-1 loss at residence to Hamilton in February, however is in rivalry to characteristic and will change both Declan Gallagher or Ricki Lamie within the beginning lineup.

Midfielder Mark O’Hara is one other participant who has not began since that defeat to the Accies and is hoping to earn his place within the first XI forward of both Robbie Crawford or Barry Maguire.

Goalkeepers Scott Fox and Trevor Carson, in addition to Sherwin Seedorf, Liam Donnelly and Charles Dunne stay out with knee accidents, whereas Liam Grimshaw is hoping to get well from sickness to characteristic in midweek.

Hamilton Academical potential beginning lineup:

Fulton; Hamilton, A. Martin, Easton; Hodson, Odoffin, Hughes, McMann; Callachan; Smith, Anderson

Motherwell potential beginning lineup:

Kelly; O’Donnell, Gallagher, Lamie, McGinley; Campbell, Crawford, O’Hara; Roberts, Cole, Watt

We are saying: Hamilton Academical 1-1 Motherwell

Given their latest outcomes in opposition to Motherwell, Hamilton will really feel that Wednesday’s match is a superb alternative to safe three valuable factors that might see them climb out of the relegation zone.

The Steelmen, nevertheless, head into this fixture on the Fountain of Youth Stadium in higher type and we really feel that they might frustrate the hosts and declare not less than a degree on the street.