Preview: Heerenveen vs. PEC Zwolle

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Eredivisie conflict between Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Having each returned to successful methods final trip, Heerenveen and PEC Zwolle conflict on the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday.

The away facet got here out on prime in February’s reverse fixture, the place they claimed an emphatic 4-1 victory over the hosts.

Match preview

Heerenveen ended a 10-game winless run away from residence within the league with a 2-0 overcome Groningen on Sunday on the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion.

Objectives within the second half from Henk Veerman and Tibor Halilovic handed Johnny Jansen‘s males what was simply their third Eredivisie win on the highway.

De Superfriezen moved into tenth place on the log because of that victory, and they’re now stage on factors with Twente in ninth.

Three factors from this weekend’s recreation would quickly transfer the hosts into the top-half forward of Twente’s journey to Feyenoord on Sunday.

Video games between Saturday’s opponents have been very even of late with the final 18 conferences yielding seven wins apiece and 4 attracts.

Zwolle have picked up back-to-back residence wins for the primary time this season following a 1-0 victory over Twente on Saturday.

Virgil Misidjan‘s Thirty fifth-minute strike was sufficient to determine the competition on the MAC³PARK Stadion the place Bert Konterman‘s males have recorded 5 of their seven league wins.

The Blauwvingers are in thirteenth place however extra importantly, they’re now 10 factors away from hazard with solely 5 video games left to play.

That is in stark distinction to the final marketing campaign the place they hovered simply above the relegation zone earlier than the season was cancelled.

Heerenveen Eredivisie kind:

Heerenveen kind (all competitions):

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie kind:

Crew Information>

Ulysses Llanez stays absent as he continues to work his means again to full health after lacking the final three months of motion via a muscle damage.

He’s joined on the sidelines by Pawel Bochniewicz, who was subbed off within the first-half in opposition to Ajax earlier within the month because of a calf downside.

Sai van Wermeskerken suffered a broken knee in February, and the Japanese defender is but to return to motion since then.

Rico Strieder‘s ankle damage has seen him miss the guests’ final 4 video games, however he’s in line to make his comeback within the coming weeks.

Virgil Misjidan ended his barren run in entrance of objective final trip, and he might be seeking to repeat his heroics within the final assembly between the edges the place he put in a man-of-the-match show.

Heerenveen attainable beginning lineup:

Mulder; Kaib, Van Hecke, Dresevic, Floranus; Veerman, Halilovic, De Jong; Nygren, Van Bergen, Veerman

PEC Zwolle attainable beginning lineup:

Setterer; Nakayama, From Poland, Kersten, Pole; Huiberts, Lam, Reijnders; Tedic, Buitink, Misidjan

We are saying: Heerenveen 2-1 PEC Zwolle

Each side might be seeking to kick on from their respective wins final trip as they intention to complete the season on a excessive. We’re predicting an end-to-end battle on this one with a slender win for the hosts at full time.