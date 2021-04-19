Preview: Independiente vs. Defensa – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Thursday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between Independiente del Valle and Defensa y Justicia, together with predictions, group information and potential lineups.

Impartial of the Valley look to stay unbeaten at dwelling this season once they open up their Liberators cup marketing campaign on Wednesday towards Protection and Justice from Estadio Ruminahui in Ecuador.

Los Negriazules are coming off a 2-1 win towards 9 de Octubre on Sunday in league play, their eighth straight match with out a defeat in all competitions, whereas Defensa y Justicia have gone winless of their final 5 home league video games in Argentina.

Match preview

© Reuters

The appointment of Renato Paiva as supervisor has introduced new hope to the group from Sangolqui, who need to shake off their picture as perennial losers.

Since taking up on Christmas Day 2020, the Portuguese coach has received 9 of his first 13 video games in cost, which included an upset of the 2017 Copa Libertadores champions Gremio within the qualification stage of this competitors.

The Ecuadorian aspect have by no means received their home league, ending no higher than second again in 2013, which was additionally their best-ever end to a Copa Libertadores marketing campaign again in 2016.

Nevertheless, there’s good cause for optimism as they’ve carried out significantly better on the worldwide stage of late, profitable the Copa Sudamericana in 2019 and ending as runners-up within the Recopa Sudamericana final season.

© Reuters

In his third spell with Defensa y Justicia, Sebastian Beccacece has not loved the identical sort of success as his Portuguese counterpart in 2021.

Presently sitting in seventh place in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division, El Halcon need to make it previous the group stage of this competitors after lacking the knockout stage by a single level final season.

The group is made up primarily of native gamers from round their dwelling nation, as all however three members of their present roster are from Argentina.

Like their opponents, the Argentine aspect have fared so much higher internationally, profitable the Copa Sudamericana final season and capturing the Recopa Sudamericana earlier this yr below former supervisor Hernan Crespo.

Independiente del Valle Ecuadorian Serie A type:

Independiente del Valle type (all competitions):

Protection and Justice Argentine Primera Division type:

Protection and Justice type (all competitions):

Group Information

© Reuters

Bolivian centre-back Jose Maria Carrasco placeholder picture has missed your entire season with a knee damage.

Goalkeeper Jorge Pines has missed the final 10 video games for the Ecuadorians with a fractured hand.

Moises Ramirez will begin in purpose, having maintained three clear sheets in reduction.

Los Negriazules will depend on Christian Ortiz for extra contributions after scoring each targets of their 2-1 win over Gremio to get to this stage of the competitors.

On the other aspect Defensa y Justicia are wholesome heading into this event and can hope main scorer Walter Bou can regain his type having gone with out a purpose in his final 4 matches in all competitions.

Braian romero has stepped up with two targets in his final 4 matches whereas winger Francisco Pizzini leads the group with 5 assists within the Argentine Primera Division.

Impartial of the Valley potential beginning lineup:

Ramirez; Schunke, Tenorio, Segovia; Sanchez, Pellerano, Ortiz, Uca, Faravelli, Caicedo; Montenegro

Protection and Justice potential beginning lineup:

Unsain; Benitez, Frias, Meza, Britez; Loaiza, Fernandez, Rotondi, Bou, Pizzini; Rosemary

We are saying: Independiente del Valle 1-1 Protection and Justice

The opening match of this competitors for each groups might be more difficult for the officers than anybody else because the Argentines have acquired eight yellow playing cards and three pink playing cards of their final three video games.

These sides rating about as a lot as they concede though neither aspect are all that scientific in entrance of purpose, and whereas qualification is a definite chance for each groups, neither will need to take an pointless threat given they every have 5 extra video games to play after this one.