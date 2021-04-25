Preview: Inter Milan vs. Hellas Verona

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Serie A conflict between Inter Milan and Hellas Verona, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Following a sequence of 11 consecutive victories, league leaders Inter Milan now face fast-fading Hellas Verona this Sunday on the again of two straight attracts, however are nonetheless inside touching distance of the Scudetto.

Antonio Conte‘s workforce are simply three wins away from securing their first Serie A title in a decade, so will hope to make brief work of a Hellas facet which have misplaced six of their final seven video games.

Match preview

On Wednesday, table-topping Inter edged nearer to a primary Italian championship triumph since 2010 with a 1-1 draw at Spezia that took them 10 factors away from closest rivals Milan on the prime of Serie A.

Although an early Diego Farias purpose put their Ligurian hosts in entrance, Ivan Perisic – restored to the beginning lineup after a spell out of the facet – levelled for the Nerazzurri shortly earlier than the break.

Inter went on to dominate each possession and the shot rely at Stadio Alberto Picco, however Antonio Conte’s facet had been unable to discover a winner within the second half. Nonetheless, Milan’s failure at residence to Sassuolo allowed them so as to add an extra level to their benefit and transfer tantalisingly near deposing outdated foes Juventus as champions.

Conte and firm can now welcome Verona to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on an unbeaten run stretching again to January’s 2-1 defeat at Sampdoria, as going out of the cup competitions has helped them to brush apart all-comers domestically for the reason that flip of the 12 months.

Having claimed 40 out of 45 factors on supply from their residence fixtures to this point, they’ve little to concern on Sunday. The Nerazzurri should not solely unbeaten in 29 residence video games in opposition to Verona since 1992, however are additionally on a run of 12 straight Serie A wins at San Siro and will now equal the membership’s best-ever tally of 13, set again in 2011.

Other than delaying Inter claiming their nineteenth Scudetto, an out-of-form Verona facet have little invested of their newest engagement – with solely a top-half end remaining to intention for subsequent month.

An unedifying second-half collapse at Sampdoria final Saturday led to a second straight defeat for the Scaligeri, who uncharacteristically shipped three objectives to their closest rivals within the Serie A standings, earlier than a midweek reverse to Fiorentina noticed them slip right down to tenth within the desk.

After conceding twice, both facet of the break, pissed off head coach Ivan Juric made a triple substitution and Eddie Salcedo‘s header subsequently acquired Hellas again into the sport. Nonetheless, regardless of having practically two-thirds of the ball, the hosts had been unable to salvage even a degree.

In all, the Venetian outfit have now misplaced six of their final seven top-flight outings and presently have the weakest scoring document of any membership within the prime half of the desk – highlighting undoubtedly their biggest flaw.

With midfielder Antonin Barak nonetheless the Gialloblu’s prime scorer this marketing campaign on a modest seven objectives, the stress continues to develop on goal-shy January signing Kevin Lasagna to ship some returns on Verona’s funding – a very tall activity this week, as he comes up in opposition to one of the well-drilled defences in Europe.

Inter Milan Serie A type:

Hellas Verona Serie A type:

Group Information

Inter have few harm considerations forward of Sunday’s recreation, as solely back-up defender Alexander Kolarov is unquestionably dominated out with a muscle drawback and midfielder Arturo vidal‘s return from knee surgical procedure remains to be doubtful.

Not too long ago out of favour, transformed wing-back Ivan Perisic got here on through the draw with Napoli final weekend after which scored the equaliser at Spezia, so will hope to maintain his place forward of Ashley Younger.

In the meantime, one of many Nerazzurri’s illustrious entrance pairing of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez could also be due a relaxation, as their penalty field productiveness has declined of late, so Alexis Sanchez may very well be provided a uncommon begin.

Along with his workforce’s woeful latest type, visiting coach Ivan Juric has a number of availability points to deal with.

On-loan midfielder Stefano Sturaro should serve a suspension for Verona after being booked instead in midweek, whereas defenders Federico Ceccherini and Matteo Lovato missed out attributable to thigh issues and can proceed to be assessed forward of the sport.

Moreover, ex-Leeds United man Ronaldo Vieira remains to be absent as he slowly recovers from a thigh harm of his personal, whereas captain Miguel Veloso has had surgical procedure on a neck harm and also will miss out.

Eddie Salcedo could also be rewarded for his purpose final outing with a possibility to characteristic in assault, with Climate in Mattia Zaccagni – who got here off the bench to be concerned within the help – actually restored to the primary XI.

Inter Milan doable beginning lineup:

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen, Perisic; Sanchez, Lukaku

Hellas Verona doable beginning lineup:

Silvestri; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Magnani; Faraoni, Ilic, Tameze, Lazovic; Barak, Zaccagni; Lasagna

We are saying: Inter Milan 1-0 Hellas Verona

Although Inter’s earlier efficiency has been quelled by the ‘Lu-La’ strike duo’s quiet spell, they’ve nonetheless collected a gentle stream of factors with a extra cautious strategy, as they search to defend their lead within the league.

Their guests’ lamentable attacking efforts have amounted to little this time period – Verona have scored greater than 30 objectives fewer than the Nerazzurri to this point – so a slim margin of victory in a low-scoring recreation will be anticipated, as Conte’s males edge nearer to the title.