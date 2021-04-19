Preview: Juventus vs. Parma – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Wednesday’s Serie A conflict between Juventus and Parma, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Presently on the epicentre of the storm ripping by soccer’s elite, Juventus host relegation-bound Parma on Wednesday, with their top-four place in jeopardy after a expensive weekend defeat.

Shedding to shut rivals Atalanta on Sunday served as a prelude to breaking information of their membership’s central position within the new European Tremendous League, so Juve’s gamers should now concentrate on issues at hand towards Serie A’s Nineteenth-placed aspect.

Match preview

© Reuters

Having contrived to lose towards a membership that final tasted league success versus Juventus again in February 2001 on the weekend, coach Andrea Pirlo would justifiably have anticipated questions on his long-term – and even speedy – future to dominate the Italian sports activities media on Monday.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri’s 1-0 defeat to an Atalanta aspect that subsequently moved above them within the desk was all however forgotten when information of their president Andrea Agnelli main a breakaway league for Europe’s ‘prime’ golf equipment emerged.

As one in all 12 golf equipment agreeing to affix the posited European Tremendous League, Juve declared that they might additionally go away the European Membership Affiliation, with Agnelli stepping down because the organisation’s president.

No matter their future, on-field affairs have been troubled too, as qualification for subsequent season’s Champions League – ought to they finally deign to take part – is in actual jeopardy, with Napoli and Lazio lurking shut behind Pirlo’s fourth-placed aspect.

With the Coppa Italia remaining nonetheless to be performed towards Atalanta subsequent month, there stays a lot on the desk heading into the run-in, however Juventus have now gained simply three of their final six league video games after crashing out of Europe towards Porto.

Again-to-back wins had relieved among the mounting strain on rookie coach Pirlo – who just lately graded his debut marketing campaign a six out of 10 – after his group beforehand picked up only a level from fixtures towards struggling sides Benevento and Torino.

Failing to show over an outfit certainly destined for Serie B, although, would nearly definitely seal the previous midfield maestro’s destiny, as his membership head right into a equally unsure future.

© Reuters

Staring into the abyss at 3-1 down with greater than an hour performed on Saturday, Parma’s final opponents Cagliari clawed their means again from the brink to steal a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Gialloblu and crush their hopes of a late revival within the quest to keep away from demotion.

Figuring out failure would make relegation a near-certainty, the aspect led by Roberto D’Aversa led for nearly all the 90 minutes however conceded an equaliser within the 91st, earlier than substitute Alberto Cerri‘s 94th-minute headed winner sparked wild celebrations on the Sardegna Enviornment and left Parma with nothing however the bitter style of defeat.

With the membership’s exceptional renaissance now set to be delivered to a halt by relegation to the second tier – because the Crociati are 10 factors adrift of security and have performed a sport greater than Seventeenth-placed Torino – they have to preserve their heads excessive, confronted by a tough-looking fixture listing which nonetheless options Lazio and Atalanta, after this week’s journey to Turin.

Following three seasons on the highest stage – after their ascent from the depths of Serie D in 2015 – adjustments of administration, scattergun switch coverage, plus a bloated and unbalanced squad have left them with among the worst statistics in Serie A.

Returning coach D’Aversa has discovered no options to Parma’s troubles on the again, with their tally of 63 targets conceded higher solely than backside aspect Crotone, who’ve the leakiest rearguard within the prime 5 European leagues. Not solely that, however his group have the least efficient assault – at the moment averaging simply over a purpose per sport.

As they had been thumped 4-0 by Juventus of their earlier assembly, simply earlier than Christmas, Parma can solely hope that the various distractions surrounding their hosts will forestall a repeat dose on the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

Juventus Serie A type:

Parma Serie A type:

Article continues after the advert

Group Information

© Reuters

Juventus prime scorer and Capocannoniere chief Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a thigh harm final week so sat out the loss to Atalanta, with the uncommon prospect of the evergreen striker lacking back-to-back matches a really actual prospect on Wednesday.

In the meantime, winger Federico Bernardeschi is predicted to stay absent with COVID-19 and each Weston McKennie – who picked up a again harm on Sunday – and Federico Chiesa (taken off with a thigh drawback) are doubtful.

Dejan Kulusevski is due to this fact anticipated to come back in for Chiesa on the left of Andrea Pirlo’s versatile 4-4-2, with the versatile Danilo set to begin at full-back after getting over a toe harm. In Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata would once more begin up entrance.

Influential Parma midfielder Juraj Kucka suffered a thigh pressure, having scored in a dropping trigger final trip, and might not be prepared to begin in Turin, whereas Riccardo Gagliolo (calf), Roberto English (ankle), Simone Iacoponi (knee) and Cyprien gull (tendon tear) are amongst these definitely unavailable to Roberto D’Aversa.

Each Milan loanee Andrea Conti and Brazilian midfielder Hernani are struggling to make the squad too, as D’Aversa is predicted to as soon as once more flip to veteran striker Graziano Pelle to guide the road – with Andreas Cornelius (one purpose in 22 video games) dropping out. Former Roma star Gervinho might are available for Kucka.

Juventus doable beginning lineup:

Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, McKennie; Morata, Dybala

Parma doable beginning lineup:

Sepe; Laurini, Bani, Osorio, Pezzella; Grassi, Brugman, Kurtic; Man, Pelle, Gervinho! – TN ->

We are saying: Juventus 3-0 Parma

Parma have leaked seven targets of their two most up-to-date outings, so will hardly be anticipated to maintain Juve’s array of attacking stars at bay for a full 90 minutes, even when they’re far wanting peak type – each individually and collectively.

If Cristiano Ronaldo should sit out one other one, along with his time on the membership doubtlessly coming to a detailed, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala can step as much as administer an overdue goals-injection to the ailing Previous Woman.