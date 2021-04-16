LATEST

Preview: Kilmarnock vs. Montrose – prediction, team news

Avatar
By
Posted on
General view of Rugby Park, home to Kilmarnock, from 2011

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Kilmarnock and Montrose, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Scottish Premiership facet Kilmarnock host third tier Montrose at Rugby Park within the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Killie noticed off Stenhousemuir 4-0 within the final spherical, whereas Montrose have defeated Nairn County and Fraserburgh to succeed in this stage.

Contents hide
1 Match preview
2 Staff Information
3 We are saying: Kilmarnock 2-1 Montrose
4 High tip

Match preview

© Reuters

With Celtic and Rangers set to face off in one of many different fourth-round tiers, Scottish Premiership golf equipment will contemplate this an excellent alternative to win some silverware.

There’s a lengthy option to go earlier than that, in fact, with the competitors nonetheless at a comparatively early stage.

Kilmarnock are considered one of 10 top-tier golf equipment nonetheless within the hunt for the cup, whereas six sides from the Championship, League One and League Two full the last-16 setup.

Killie have gained the trophy on three earlier events, although not since 1997, which was additionally the final time they reached the ultimate.

Montrose have by no means beforehand gone all the way in which, however they’ll see this as a giant probability to advance by to the quarter-finals.

Realistically, although, the Gable Endies’ intention for the rest of the season is to earn promotion from Scottish League One.

Stewart Petrie‘s males are fifth, which might be sufficient for a playoff spot, however they’re out of shape and are stage on factors with sixth-placed East Fife.

A 5-0 loss in opposition to Patrick Thistle on Thursday makes it one win in seven league video games for Montrose, although that’s considered one of solely two losses of their final 13 in all competitions.

Kilmarnock have themselves struggled for victories within the league, profitable simply considered one of their final 12 in a run that features 9 losses.

Tommy Wright‘s facet drew 2-2 with Ross County final day trip and are solely stored off the underside of the desk by Hamilton Academical, who’re two factors worse off.

This Scottish Cup tie may very well be a welcome distraction for the hosts, then, although defeat to lower-league opposition and a disappointing marketing campaign will turn out to be a complete lot worse.

Kilmarnock Scottish Cup kind:

Kilmarnock kind (all competitions):

Montrose Scottish Cup kind:

Montrose kind (all competitions):

Article continues after the advert

Staff Information

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright pictured in January 2016© Reuters

Montrose have a 39-hour turnaround between the Patrick Thistle match and this one, however boss Stewart Petrie has insisted that he won’t use that as an excuse.

Actually, the guests won’t journey to Rugby Park till the morning of the sport, so count on some drained legs of their ranks.

Petrie will make modifications on the again of the heavy loss to Patrick Thistle, with the likes of Robbie McGale and Craig Johnston amongst these pushing for inclusion.

Killie have had a full week’s relaxation since their four-goal draw with Ross County and have close to sufficient a clear invoice of well being for this contest.

Wright should discover the suitable stability when it comes to workforce choice, although a powerful XI is anticipated this weekend.

Kilmarnock attainable beginning lineup:
Doyle; McGowan, Broadfoot, Medley, Haunstrup; Burke, Energy, Dicker, Pinnock; McKenzie; Lafferty

Montrose attainable beginning lineup:
Fleming; Ballantyne, Dillon, Quinn, Steeves; Masson, Ballantyne; Milne; Webster, McLean, Antoniazzi

SM words green background

We are saying: Kilmarnock 2-1 Montrose

Kilmarnock have struggled within the league this season and can prioritise survival over a cup run, whereas Montrose will even have an eye fixed on Tuesday’s conflict with Cove Rangers.

In the end, we count on the house facet’s high quality to inform over the 90 minutes in what must be a reasonably tight contest.

High tip

Our knowledgeable tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting underneath 3.5 targets on this match. Click on right here to search out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.Beneath 3.5:knowledge

ID: 443245: cacheID:443245:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:8565:
Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
18
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
18
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top