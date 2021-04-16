Preview: Kilmarnock vs. Montrose – prediction, team news

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Kilmarnock and Montrose, together with predictions, workforce information and attainable lineups.

Scottish Premiership facet Kilmarnock host third tier Montrose at Rugby Park within the fourth spherical of the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Killie noticed off Stenhousemuir 4-0 within the final spherical, whereas Montrose have defeated Nairn County and Fraserburgh to succeed in this stage.

With Celtic and Rangers set to face off in one of many different fourth-round tiers, Scottish Premiership golf equipment will contemplate this an excellent alternative to win some silverware.

There’s a lengthy option to go earlier than that, in fact, with the competitors nonetheless at a comparatively early stage.

Kilmarnock are considered one of 10 top-tier golf equipment nonetheless within the hunt for the cup, whereas six sides from the Championship, League One and League Two full the last-16 setup.

Killie have gained the trophy on three earlier events, although not since 1997, which was additionally the final time they reached the ultimate.

Montrose have by no means beforehand gone all the way in which, however they’ll see this as a giant probability to advance by to the quarter-finals.

Realistically, although, the Gable Endies’ intention for the rest of the season is to earn promotion from Scottish League One.

Stewart Petrie‘s males are fifth, which might be sufficient for a playoff spot, however they’re out of shape and are stage on factors with sixth-placed East Fife.

A 5-0 loss in opposition to Patrick Thistle on Thursday makes it one win in seven league video games for Montrose, although that’s considered one of solely two losses of their final 13 in all competitions.

Kilmarnock have themselves struggled for victories within the league, profitable simply considered one of their final 12 in a run that features 9 losses.

Tommy Wright‘s facet drew 2-2 with Ross County final day trip and are solely stored off the underside of the desk by Hamilton Academical, who’re two factors worse off.

This Scottish Cup tie may very well be a welcome distraction for the hosts, then, although defeat to lower-league opposition and a disappointing marketing campaign will turn out to be a complete lot worse.

Staff Information

Montrose have a 39-hour turnaround between the Patrick Thistle match and this one, however boss Stewart Petrie has insisted that he won’t use that as an excuse.

Actually, the guests won’t journey to Rugby Park till the morning of the sport, so count on some drained legs of their ranks.

Petrie will make modifications on the again of the heavy loss to Patrick Thistle, with the likes of Robbie McGale and Craig Johnston amongst these pushing for inclusion.

Killie have had a full week’s relaxation since their four-goal draw with Ross County and have close to sufficient a clear invoice of well being for this contest.

Wright should discover the suitable stability when it comes to workforce choice, although a powerful XI is anticipated this weekend.

Kilmarnock attainable beginning lineup:

Doyle; McGowan, Broadfoot, Medley, Haunstrup; Burke, Energy, Dicker, Pinnock; McKenzie; Lafferty

Montrose attainable beginning lineup:

Fleming; Ballantyne, Dillon, Quinn, Steeves; Masson, Ballantyne; Milne; Webster, McLean, Antoniazzi

We are saying: Kilmarnock 2-1 Montrose

Kilmarnock have struggled within the league this season and can prioritise survival over a cup run, whereas Montrose will even have an eye fixed on Tuesday’s conflict with Cove Rangers.

In the end, we count on the house facet’s high quality to inform over the 90 minutes in what must be a reasonably tight contest.