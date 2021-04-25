Preview: Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Scottish Cup conflict between Kilmarnock and St Mirren, together with predictions, crew information and potential lineups.

Kilmarnock may have their sights set on a profitable finish to a difficult marketing campaign as they put together to do battle with St Mirren in Monday’s Scottish FA Cup quarter-final at Rugby Park.

Tommy Wright‘s males superior to the final eight courtesy of a 3-1 last-16 win over Montrose, whereas St Mirren overcame Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1 to arrange one of many 4 all-Premiership contests.

Match preview

Kilmarnock boss Wright has affirmed that he’ll do all the things in his energy to maintain Kyle Lafferty on the membership past the summer time, and it’s simple to see why, as Northern Eire’s second-highest goalscorer struck thrice in a convincing 3-0 Scottish Premiership success towards Dundee United on Wednesday.

With seven factors taken from their final three video games within the league, Kilmarnock are giving themselves the most effective probability potential of staying up and are actually two factors forward of Ross County within the relegation playoff spot, whereas Hamilton Academical are 5 factors behind Wright’s males with three video games remaining.

Unsurprisingly, Lafferty was additionally in goal as Kilmarnock eased to a 3-1 success over Montrose of their most up-to-date cup fixture – a outcome which adopted a cushty 4-0 thrashing of Stenhousemuir – and Wright has now witnessed his facet win 4 and draw certainly one of their final 5 in all competitions.

Such a wealthy vein of type will inevitably help them of their bid to keep away from a bottom-two end, however an look within the semi-finals of the Scottish FA Cup might very effectively sign a brand new period for the three-time cup champions, who final lifted the trophy within the 1996-97 season.

Wright’s prolific attacking forces have scored at the very least two objectives of their final 5 video games throughout all competitions, and Kilmarnock have been introduced with a chief alternative to achieve the semi-finals of the Scottish FA Cup for the primary time since their 1997 triumph, however St Mirren may have a factor or two to say about that.

Jim Goodwin‘s Buddies additionally enter this match off the again of a profitable outcome of their league endeavours, as they condemned relegation-threatened Ross County to one more defeat with a cushty 3-1 triumph on Wednesday.

Lee Erwin, Ilkay Durmus and Jamie McGrath all struck within the second half after Jordan White had put Ross County into the ascendancy earlier than half time, and that efficiency was the right approach for St Mirren to finish a three-game winless run within the league and acquire some momentum earlier than their quarter-final.

After cruising previous Hamilton of their inaugural cup fixture of the marketing campaign, St Mirren didn’t have all of it their very own approach towards Championship outfit Inverness within the final 16, however they in the end progressed due to objectives from Kristian Dennis and Marcus Fraser – with the latter netting within the 89th minute throughout a 2-1 win.

The three-time Scottish FA Cup champions fell at this stage to Aberdeen final season however will really feel {that a} semi-final look is actually on the playing cards this time round, and their final look within the remaining 4 got here all the best way again within the 2008-09 marketing campaign, the place they misplaced to eventual winners Rangers 3-0.

Kilmarnock and St Mirren nonetheless should face one another yet one more time within the league on Might 12, and either side boast a win apiece from their three Premiership conferences this season to date, with the opposite tie ending 1-1 at Rugby Park.

Workforce Information

Kilmarnock boss Wright is blessed with a fully-fit contingent for the quarter-final, and rotation may very well be on the playing cards given his choices for change, however Lafferty will definitely proceed to guide the road.

Greg Kiltie additionally made the web ripple alongside Lafferty within the last-16 win over Montrose, and he will likely be eyeing a recall after being left on the bench towards Dundee United.

Arsenal loanee Zech Medley may also hope to earn a begin within the coronary heart of defence, however Wright’s males may have 4 days to get better earlier than dealing with Motherwell and may afford to go sturdy.

St Mirren usually are not so lucky on the damage entrance, as Ethan Erhahon, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Ryan Flynn all missed out towards Ross County, so Goodwin’s fingers are considerably tied in midfield.

Former Kilmarnock man Eamonn Brophy is making good progress in his restoration from a fractured foot, however Goodwin thinks that subsequent weekend’s conflict with Hamilton is a extra lifelike intention for the 25-year-old.

Sixteen-year-old starlet Dylan Reid can also be taking outing to give attention to college exams, however Collin Quaner might come into Goodwin’s pondering after making a quicker-than-expected return from damage towards Ross County.

Kilmarnock potential beginning lineup:

Doyle; Millen, Broadfoot, Medley, Haunstrup; Energy, Dicker; Burke, McKenzie, Kiltie; Lafferty

St Mirren potential beginning lineup:

Alnwick; Fraser, McCarthy, Shaughnessy; Tait; McAllister, McGrath, MacPherson, Durmus; Erwin, Dennis

We are saying: Kilmarnock 2-1 St Mirren

This should be a hotly-contested battle between two sides who would do extraordinarily effectively to go all the best way on this match, and that must be mirrored within the scoreline.

The visiting boss must work round a mini damage disaster as soon as once more, however Killie supervisor Wright has struck gold with Lafferty’s current goalscoring exploits, and we expect the hosts will do sufficient to edge out their fellow top-flight facet en path to the semis.