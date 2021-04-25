Preview: LDU Quito vs. Velez Sarsfield

Sports activities Mole previews Tuesday’s Copa Libertadores conflict between LDU Quito and Velez Sarsfield, together with predictions, workforce information and potential lineups.

LDU Quito welcome Velez Sarsfield to Ecuador on Tuesday, as the edges each look to report their first win of the Liberators cup group stage.

The hosts come into this recreation with some extent within the group, having drawn their first recreation with Union La Calera, whereas the Argentinian outfit misplaced narrowly to Flamengo final week.

Match preview

LDU Quito kicked off their Copa Libertadores marketing campaign with a visit to Union La Calera final outing.

The Ecuadorian facet went behind on two separate events, however a brace from Billy Arce levelled the sport and salvaged some extent for his facet in a 2-2 draw.

Meaning LDU Quito have now drawn six of their final seven video games in all competitions, profitable the opposite recreation 1-0 at residence to Manta due to a 91st-minute winner from Djorkaeff Reasco.

Because of their collection of dropped factors, Pablo Repetto‘s facet are but to get getting into league motion, at present sitting in fifth spot within the Ecuadorian Serie A.

LDU Quito will look to interrupt that run of attracts with what can be a vital victory on Tuesday, as they purpose to enter pole place for qualification to the ultimate 16.

Their opponents can even be determined for a primary win of the continental marketing campaign, after a disappointing loss to Flamengo within the final group recreation.

Velez Sarsfield twice took the lead via a Lucas janson brace, however targets from Willian Arao, Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian De Arrascaeta condemned them to a 3-2 defeat in Buenos Aires.

El Fortin did get again to profitable methods final outing although, as they got here from behind to defeat Lanus 2-1 away from residence within the Argentine Primera Division.

Alexandro Bernabei put the hosts forward early within the second half, however Federico Mancuello equalised earlier than Matias de los Santos netted the equaliser within the 89th minute.

That meant they held onto the highest spot within the Argentine Primera Division Group B, at present sitting six factors forward of second-placed Boca Juniors with two video games left to play within the first part of the home league.

They now swap their consideration to the Copa Libertadores, as they appear to rapidly bounce again from the opening defeat and provides themselves a great likelihood of qualification with a victory.

LDU Quito Copa Libertadores kind:

LDU Quito kind (all competitions):

Velez Sarsfield Copa Libertadores kind:

Velez Sarsfield kind (all competitions):

Group Information

LDU Quito’s line will likely be led by Billy Arce, who netted a brace of their 2-2 draw with Union La Calera.

He’s anticipated to be joined by Cristian Martinez, who has scored 5 targets in his 9 league appearances this marketing campaign.

On the different finish of the pitch, Franklin Guerra and Moises corozo ought to companion up once more on the coronary heart of a again 4.

Velez Sarsfield will likely be with out midfielder Federico Mancuello for this recreation, as he’ll serve a suspension for a purple card proven late within the 3-2 defeat to Flamengo.

Mauricio Pellegrino rested the vast majority of his gamers for the most recent league recreation, with Tuesday’s cup match in thoughts.

Meaning the likes of Lucas Janson, Juan Martin Lucero, Santiago Caseres and Lautaro Giannetti will all return to the beginning lineup.

LDU Quito potential beginning lineup:

Gabbarini; Perlaza, Guerra, Corozo, Cruz; Zunino, Alcivar, Piovi, Ayala; Arce, Martinez

Velez Sarsfield potential beginning lineup:

Holes; Giannetti, Abram, Brizuella; Guidara, Galdames, Caseres, Ortega; Almada, Lucero, Jansen

We are saying: LDU Quito 2-1 Velez Sarsfield

In what ought to be an interesting recreation between two sides on a reasonably degree enjoying area, we see the hosts simply edging it and choosing up all three factors on Tuesday.

Their latest run of kind has proven that LDU Quito are very troublesome to beat, and we count on that to proceed with a vital win on residence turf.