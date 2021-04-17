Preview: Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Premier League conflict between Leeds United and Liverpool, together with predictions, workforce information and doable lineups.

Leeds United and Liverpool will each be out to safe their fourth consecutive wins within the Premier League when the 2 historic English sides renew hostilities at Elland Street on Monday evening.

The Whites secured a memorable 2-1 win at champions-elect Manchester Metropolis final day out, whereas Liverpool head into Monday’s recreation having simply been eradicated from the Champions League.

Match preview

Pep Guardiola could have been hailed because the “magical” one by Marcelo bielsa earlier than final Saturday’s battle on the Etihad, nevertheless it was 10-man Leeds who produced their very own 90 minutes of wizardry to shock the runaway league leaders and comply with in Manchester United’s footsteps by prevailing 2-1 on Man Metropolis’s turf.

The enjoyment from Stuart Dallas‘s first-half opener was short-lived as Liam Cooper was despatched for an early bathtub simply earlier than the break, and never till the 76th minute did Metropolis handle to revive parity via Ferran Torres, however a decided Dallas raced via in second-half harm time to fit house and propel Leeds to their results of the season thus far.

Bielsa has now witnessed his workforce come up trumps in a 2-1 scoreline 3 times in a row following earlier triumphs versus Sheffield United and Fulham – a spate of successes which sees them sit comfortably in tenth spot earlier than the weekend’s fixtures kick off – and ninth-placed Arsenal are solely forward on objective distinction previous to their conflict with Fulham.

The Whites have additionally misplaced simply considered one of their final 5 at Elland Street, and one other slice of historical past is on supply for Bielsa’s aspect this weekend, as they may develop into simply the second workforce within the Premier League to beat the league leaders and reigning champions in consecutive matches – following in Everton’s footsteps from the 2009-10 season.

Leeds – who additionally boast similar tallies of 49 objectives scored and conceded in league motion, a testomony to their unwavering dedication to assault – haven’t gained 4 top-flight video games on the trot for 20 years, and with Liverpool-linked Raphinha probably sidelined for this recreation, equalling that feat from April 2001 could show a bridge too far.

There was merely no breaking down the impenetrable wall that was Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and Nacho at Anfield in midweek, as Liverpool’s wasteful attackers bowed out of the Champions League 3-1 on combination after a goalless draw with Actual Madrid within the second leg of their quarter-final.

One other shot at continental glory has handed Jurgen Klopp by, and the German has beforehand performed down his aspect’s possibilities of ending within the high 4, however 9 factors from their final three matches sees the reigning Premier League champions sit simply three factors adrift of the Champions League locations with seven matches left to play.

From dominating the English footballing panorama to preventing for his or her proper to play in Europe’s premier competitors, an injury-hit Liverpool have skilled fairly the autumn from grace over the previous yr, however performances within the high flight are definitely bettering, even when they did need to depend on a Trent Alexander-Arnold spectacular to get them over the road in opposition to Aston Villa.

Moreover, the majority of Liverpool’s troubles have come at Anfield this season, because the Reds journey to Elland Street having gained 5 of their final six league video games on the street – holding clear sheets of their final three – and so they have misplaced simply two of their most up-to-date 13 top-flight video games on rival turf.

A Mohamed Salah hat-trick helped Liverpool over the road in a seven-goal thriller with Bielsa’s males earlier within the season, and Leeds’ most up-to-date victory over the Reds at Elland Street was additionally by a 4-3 scoreline, throughout which Mark Viduka bagged all 4 within the 2000-01 season.

Leeds United Premier League kind:

Liverpool Premier League kind:

Liverpool kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Leeds captain Cooper begins a three-match suspension following his straight purple card in opposition to Man Metropolis, so Robin Koch will hope to be given the nod within the coronary heart of defence over Pascal Struijk.

Jack Harrison returns after being unable to face his mother or father membership, however Leeds proceed to sweat over the health of Raphinha, who was compelled off with seconds remaining on the Etihad and might want to go a late health check for this recreation.

Rodrigo stays out of rivalry as he battles his approach again from a muscular concern, and Vivid Costa may preserve his spot within the workforce if Raphinha doesn’t make the reduce.

In addition to long-term absentees Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones‘s muscular concern seems to be extra critical than first thought, as he was not concerned in any capability in opposition to Actual Madrid.

Klopp’s choice to start out Roberto Firmino over Diogo Jota didn’t pay dividends in midweek, so the Portuguese attacker will definitely hope to come back again for Monday’s recreation.

James Milner was given the nod in midfield over Thiago for the go to of Actual, however the Spaniard – together with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – are each pushing for inclusion within the center.

Leeds United doable beginning lineup:

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Alioski; Phillips; Costa, Dallas, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford

Liverpool doable beginning lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner; Flawed, Jota, Mane

We are saying: Leeds United 1-3 Liverpool

Leeds might be forgiven for viewing the go to of Liverpool as one other winnable tie given their exploits on the Etihad, however the champions – quickly to be dethroned – are at all times able to producing the products away from house. The doable absence of Raphinha could be a killer blow to the hosts’ attacking prowess, and whereas the Whites ought to nonetheless have sufficient about them to search out the again of the web, we nonetheless anticipate Klopp’s males to proper the wrongs of midweek and safe a significant three factors.