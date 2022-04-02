Preview: Leeds United vs Southampton

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Southampton at land Road in their 31st game of the 21/22 league campaign (3pm).

The Whites entered the match after two victories against Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of which were won with stoppage time goals to score three points, netted by Gellhart and Luke Ayling.

Like Leeds, Saints have won two of their last five games, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The South Coast outfit lost their last three in West Yorkshire, two of which were at home against Newcastle United and Watford.