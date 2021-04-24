Preview: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Sports activities Mole previews Monday’s Premier League conflict between Leicester Metropolis and Crystal Palace, together with predictions, staff information and attainable lineups.

Leicester Metropolis shall be seeking to additional cement their spot within the Premier League prime 4 after they welcome Crystal Palace to the King Energy Stadium on Monday evening.

The Foxes are at present third within the desk, 4 factors away from fifth-placed West Ham United, whereas Palace occupy thirteenth place, some 11 factors away from the relegation zone.

Match preview

Again-to-back defeats to Manchester Metropolis and West Ham earlier this month had left Leicester trying over their shoulder within the Premier League, with the Foxes dealing with intense stress from the groups behind them.

It has been a superb week for Brendan Rodgers‘s facet, although, as they booked their spot within the FA Cup remaining with a 1-0 win over Southampton earlier than recording a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion within the league on Thursday.

The success over the Baggies was notably vital because it has left them in third place, one level away from fourth-placed Chelsea and 4 away from fifth-placed West Ham, with a recreation in hand on either side.

Liverpool dropped factors at dwelling to Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon, in the meantime, and with Tottenham Hotspur not in league motion this weekend because of the EFL Cup remaining, Leicester have an enormous probability to place some floor between themselves and the chasing pack on this match.

The Foxes have really misplaced seven of their 16 dwelling league matches this time period, however they recorded a 3-0 win over Palace after they welcomed the Eagles for the corresponding recreation in 2019-20.

Palace, in the meantime, haven’t really been in motion because the 4-1 dwelling defeat to Chelsea on April 10, that means that they may have had a 16-day relaxation by the point that this recreation begins.

The Eagles have received simply certainly one of their final six within the league however are usually not in any relegation hazard at this stage, at present sitting 11 factors away from 18th-placed Fulham, with two video games in hand on the Cottagers.

Roy Hodgson‘s facet are solely two factors away from Fifteenth-placed Newcastle United however sit simply six factors behind Eleventh-placed Aston Villa, that means that their place may change lots within the coming weeks.

There are anticipated to be quite a few adjustments at Selhurst Park this summer season, with the supervisor’s future being known as into query and a variety of gamers coming to the tip of their contracts.

Palace’s current file over Leicester is definitely extraordinarily spectacular, dropping simply two of their final eight Premier League video games with the Foxes, recording 4 victories within the course of.

Leicester Metropolis Premier League type:

Leicester Metropolis type (all competitions):

Crystal Palace Premier League type:

Crew Information

Leicester will once more be with out the companies of Harvey Barnes and James Justin on Monday as a consequence of knee accidents, whereas Wes Morgan remains to be fighting a again drawback.

The Foxes are in any other case in fine condition, although, and there are usually not anticipated to be many adjustments from the facet that took to the sphere in opposition to West Brom on Thursday night.

Ricardo Pereira may are available for Luke Thomas, however James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho ought to all retain their positions within the remaining third of the sphere.

Wesley Fofana was withdrawn in opposition to the Baggies simply previous the hour, however the centre-back is match to begin on Monday and will once more be part of a again three for Rodgers’s facet.

As for Palace, Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson stay unavailable for choice.

Gary Cahill has an outdoor probability of recovering from a minor drawback to make the beginning XI, although, whereas Michy Batshuayi is obtainable after being unable to face mum or dad membership Chelsea final outing.

Hodgson may finally resolve to pick the identical facet that took to the sphere in opposition to the Blues, however Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend are among the many choices for change.

Leicester Metropolis attainable beginning lineup:

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Crystal Palace attainable beginning lineup:

Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Ayew, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Zaha

We are saying: Leicester Metropolis 2-0 Crystal Palace

Leicester have been glorious in opposition to West Brom on Thursday, and we are able to see an analogous final result on Monday night. Palace don’t have an terrible lot to play for at this stage of the season, however the identical can’t be mentioned for Leicester, who now have an opportunity to cement their spot within the Champions League spots.