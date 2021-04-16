LATEST

Preview: Leicester City vs. Southampton

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers pictured in February 2021

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s FA Cup conflict between Leicester Metropolis and Southampton, together with predictions, crew information and doable lineups.

Leicester Metropolis and Southampton meet at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night within the second of this season’s FA Cup semi-final ties.

The Foxes are competing within the ultimate 4 for an eighth time, whereas fellow Premier League facet Southampton have made it this far for a twelfth time.

Match preview

Leicester are effectively positioned within the Premier League’s prime 4 with a bit over a month of the season to go, however proper now their focus is on this enormous cup tie.

Brendan Rodgers‘ facet beat Manchester United 3-1 within the final spherical and likewise noticed off one other top-flight opponent in Brighton & Hove Albion in spherical 5, having beforehand defeated Championship pair Stoke Metropolis and Brentford.

Southampton, who’re left focusing solely on the FA Cup between now and the top of the season, have additionally had a blended set of fixtures to this point.

Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s costs have defeated Shrewsbury City, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth to succeed in the semis, holding a clear sheet in every of these matches.

Certainly, Southampton might turn into the primary crew to succeed in the ultimate of the competitors with out conceding since Everton did so in 1965-66.

The Saints enter the match on the again of a 3-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion final day out within the league, nevertheless, which leaves them 14th within the desk.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl pictured on March 1, 2021© Reuters

Leicester are 20 factors higher off in third, although in addition they misplaced their most up-to-date recreation 3-2 to West Ham United.

In reality, it’s back-to-back losses for the Foxes, resulting in the inevitable query of whether or not they can maintain on to a spot within the prime 4.

That’s one thing they will reply over the approaching weeks, however Sunday’s conflict is all about advancing to the showpiece that’s the FA Cup ultimate, the place considered one of Chelsea or Manchester Metropolis will await.

Since profitable the Soccer League Trophy ultimate in 2010, Southampton have misplaced every of their final 4 video games at Wembley, together with an FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea in 2018.

You need to return to 1982 for Leicester’s most up-to-date FA Cup semi-final, which resulted in a 2-0 loss to eventual winners Tottenham Hotspur.

Finally, although, these previous outcomes will depend for little this weekend in a conflict between two groups aiming to make some historical past by going all the best way and lifting essentially the most well-known home cup of all of them.

Leicester Metropolis FA Cup kind:

Leicester Metropolis kind (all competitions):

Southampton FA Cup kind:

Southampton kind (all competitions):

Staff Information

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring against Arsenal in the Premier League on October 25, 2020© Reuters

James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez have been disregarded of the squad towards West Ham for breaching coronavirus protocols, however all three have been concerned in coaching this week.

Caglar Soyuncu may additionally be again within the Leicester squad on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, probably seeing Daniel Amartey make method from the beginning lineup.

Cengiz Beneath stays a doubt, although, whereas Harvey Barnes and James Justin have undoubtedly been dominated out of competition.

Kelechi Iheanacho will be the man of the second for Leicester, however strike associate Jamie Vardy loves taking part in at Wembley, scoring in all three of his appearances there for Leicester.

As for Southampton, they are going to be with out Takumi Minamino as he featured within the competitors for dad or mum membership Liverpool within the early phases.

Michael Obafemi, Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone additionally stay absent for the Saints.

Hasenhuttl fielded successfully his strongest facet within the loss to West Brom, however the method of the defeat will maybe open the door for the likes of Che Adams, Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Tella.

Nathan Redmond will probably be keen to begin as he appears to construct on a return of seven targets in his final six FA Cup appearances – 5 targets and two assists.

Leicester Metropolis doable beginning lineup:
Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Tielemans, Ndidi, Praet, Castagne; Vardy, Iheanacho

Southampton doable beginning lineup:
Forster; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Adams, Ings

SM words green background

We are saying: Leicester Metropolis 2-0 Southampton

Southampton have gained each earlier FA Cup conferences between these sides – in January 2006 and January 2008 – however Leicester have the higher report in newer encounters general.

The Foxes gained 2-0 when the perimeters met on the King Energy Stadium within the league three months in the past, and we will see this contest at Wembley ending the identical method.

High tip

Our skilled tipster companions at Sporita.com are predicting a double likelihood guess on a house win or draw on this match. Click on right here to seek out out what else they’re predicting for this recreation and for extra of their tried-and-tested soccer ideas.House/Draw:information

