Preview: Lens vs. Nimes – prediction, team news, lineups

Sports activities Mole previews Sunday’s Ligue 1 conflict between Lens and Nimes, together with predictions, group information and doable lineups.

Lens will look to increase their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to 13 video games once they play host to Nimes on Sunday on the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

One of many hottest groups in France, Lens, are coming off a 1-1 draw with Brest, whereas Nimes are winless of their final three league video games after conceding a late purpose to Strasbourg in a 1-1 draw final weekend.

Match preview

After incomes promotion to the French high flight final season, Lens have loved a monumental rise in Ligue 1.

Supervisor Franck Haise has applied an efficient 3-4-1-2 system that his group have executed brilliantly of late, notably at house, the place they haven’t misplaced of their final six Ligue 1 fixtures.

With Marseille and Rennes nipping at their heels, Haise is aware of his group have to hold successful to carry their present place within the standings, which might earn them a qualification spot for the Europa Convention League playoff spherical subsequent season.

If Lens can earn a successful outcome this weekend, they’d turn into simply the third promoted group to go unbeaten in 13 consecutive league matches, after Reims in 2018-19 and Saint-Etienne in 2004-05.

It is a vital recreation for Sang et Or, who’ve arguably the hardest schedule of any Ligue 1 group down the stretch, dealing with Paris Saint-Germain, Lille and Monaco in three of their closing 4 video games.

Pascal Plancque deserves a ton of credit score for the way he has remodeled Les Crocodiles, however he is aware of they nonetheless have work to do.

After upsetting league leaders Lille 2-1, his facet have faltered, shedding 2-0 to Saint-Etienne earlier than squandering back-to-back leads towards Brest and Strasbourg.

Nimes wish to keep away from a relegation playoff which might drop them down into Ligue 2 for the primary time since 2017-18.

Salvation is inside attain for Plancque and his group as they’re only one level behind Lorient within the Ligue 1 desk.

Lens Ligue 1 type:

Lens type (all competitions):

Nimes Ligue 1 type:

Crew Information

Lens should make some modifications in defence with centre-back Steven Fortes suspended and Clement Michelin nursing a muscle damage, which suggests Cheick Traore may very well be one of many beginning 11 gamers, assuming he’s wholesome after testing constructive for COVID.

Their second-leading scorer Florian Sotoca might miss his fourth match with a calf damage, and Adam Oudjani may very well be out because of an damage as effectively.

Within the absence of Sotoca, Gael Kakuta has stepped up, scoring in every of his final two video games to guide the group, whereas he is only one help behind Jonathan Clauss for the group lead.

Plancque has the posh of a completely match squad which he’ll want down the stretch if they’re to stay in Ligue 1 past this season.

With an help on Sunday, midfielder Zinedine Ferhat might transfer right into a three-way tie for many within the league, whereas main goalscorer Renaud ripart will attempt to rating his tenth purpose this season.

Lens doable beginning lineup:

Leca; Haidara, Baden, Traore; Sylla, Doucoure, Cahuzac, Clauss; Kakuta; Kalimuendo, Jean

Nimes doable beginning lineup:

Reynet; Alakouch, Guessoum, Miguel, Meling; Deaux; Ferhat, Fomba, Benrahou, Ripart; Kone

We are saying: Lens 1-0 Nimes

Every of the final three house Ligue 1 video games performed by Lens towards Nimes have resulted in a goalless draw.

Nimes can be determined to overhaul Lorient within the standings, whereas Lens wish to keep their slim lead on fifth place. The distinction is Lens are stronger defensively than Les Crocodiles, who’ve conceded 60 targets, the second-most in Ligue 1.