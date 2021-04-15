Preview: Los Angeles FC vs. Austin FC

Sports activities Mole previews Saturday’s Main League Soccer conflict between Los Angeles FC and Austin FC, together with predictions, crew information and attainable lineups.

Austin FC start their journey within the MLS with a visit to the Banc of California Stadium to tackle Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

In stark distinction, the hosts are heading into their fourth season within the high flight since they started play as an growth crew in 2018.

After a seventh place end within the Western Convention, Los Angeles FC have been knocked out within the first spherical of the playoffs by the Seattle Sounders.

Since then, Bob Bradley‘s males have additionally suffered heartbreak on a continental stage as they have been defeated within the last of the CONCACAF Champions League in December.

The Black and Gold will now hope that these “Almost Moments” function a springboard to perform higher success this time period.

Within the meantime, beginning the season with a victory is the instant goal for Saturday’s hosts as they put together to hosts their inexperienced guests.

Austin FC will characteristic in a aggressive recreation for the primary time this weekend, lower than three years after the membership was based in October 2018.

Josh Wolff is the person who has been given the job of navigating what is anticipated to be a really demanding interval for the Texas-based membership.

Saturday’s guests have been actively concerned within the switch market as they purpose to place collectively a squad that’s able to difficult on the high stage.

They’ve proven that they’re up for the duty as their pre-season friendlies counsel, however it’s now time to face the actual deal.

The house facet have the complete complement of their squad to select from, leaving Bob Bradley with the form of drawback that each supervisor likes to have.

Matt Besler is down with a minor sickness, and the veteran defender should wait additional to make his bow as he’s anticipated to overlook the sport.

Like Besler, Julio Cascante‘s debut for the guests is not going to be occurring as a result of an ankle damage which he sustained simply earlier than he made the change to the Q2 Stadium.

Ulises Segura stays out with a calf drawback, and no timetable has been set for his return to motion after spending the final 5 months on the sidelines.

Los Angeles FC attainable beginning lineup:

Vermeer; Palacios, Segura, Murillo, Blackmon; Cifuentes, Atuesta, Kaye; Rossi, Musovski, Vela

Austin FC attainable beginning lineup:

Tarbell; Kolmanic, Lima, Redes, Kleemann; Pochettino, Stroud, Berhalter; Schoenfeld, Kekuta, Fagundez

We are saying: Los Angeles FC 3-0 Austin FC

Of their first-ever recreation within the high tier of American soccer, Austin FC are confronted with a troublesome activity of going up in opposition to an completed Los Angeles FC facet. We fancy the house crew to coast to victory in a snug style.